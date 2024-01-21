Top 5 most successful driver-team combinations in F1

F1 is a unique sport in terms of being both individual and team-based at the same time. While the teams want their two cars to finish as high as possible and both the drivers to get maximum points, the drivers are sometimes selfish and want to finish higher than their rivals and teammates.

Despite this, there have been massively successful driver-team combinations in Formula One history.

Below is the list of the five most successful driver-team combinations in F1:

#1 Lewis Hamilton- Mercedes F1

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have been the most successful driver-team combination in the history of Formula 1 as they have won 83 races together.

Since joining the German team in 2013, the British driver has formally cemented his name in the history books, claiming six of his seven world championships with them. He recently completed 10 years with the team and has a contract with them until 2025.

#2 Michael Schumacher- Ferrari F1

Michael Schumacher and Ferrari dominated the sport like no other, winning five consecutive drivers and six consecutive constructors championships from 1999 to 2005. They won 72 races together.

The German driver joined the iconic Italian team after winning his second title in 1995 in the hope of bringing the glory days back for the Prancing Horses. He did so in immaculate fashion and was the dominant force with them until 2006.

#3 Max Verstappen- Red Bull F1

Max Verstappen has won 54 times with Red Bull since joining them in 2016 from Toro Rosso.

Most of his race wins have come in the past three years where he has won the championship and dominated the new set of regulations. The Dutch driver has a contract with the Austrian team until 2028 so it is likely that he can break Lewis Hamilton's record.

#4 Sebastian Vettel- Red Bull F1

Before Max Verstappen, it was Sebastian Vettel who was the golden child of Red Bull as he led them to four consecutive drivers and constructors championships from 2010 to 2013.

Joining the team in 2009, Vettel won 38 of his 53 race wins with the Austrian team and made them the brand in the sport that they are today.

#5 Ayrton Senna- McLaren

Ayrton Senna joined McLaren ahead of the 1988 season and won his first driver's championship with them.

He went on to win two further championships with the team in 1990 and 1991 while also claiming 35 race wins in his six-year tenure with the team.