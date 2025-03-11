Top 5 most successful F1 drivers (feat. Lewis Hamilton) at the Australian GP

The 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix will kick off on March 16 at the Albert Park Grand Prix circuit located in the city of Melbourne. This will be the curtain-raiser of the new season, with all 20 drivers aiming to get off to a good start.

After a three-month-long winter break, F1 will resume with the Australian Grand Prix. Teams and drivers have begun assembling in Melbourne with days left for the race to begin.

The first race of the 2025 season is likely going to be eventful, with rainfall predicted around the circuit on Sunday.

Meanwhile, before the race gets underway, let's revisit the history of the Australian Grand Prix. Mentioned below are the top five drivers who recorded the most wins in Australia in F1's history.

5# Ayrton Senna - 2 wins

Formula 1 - Hockenheim 1992 - Ayrton Senna (Image Source: Getty)

Former legend Ayrton Senna won two races in Australia across his glorious F1 career. He raced from 1984 to 1994 and won the Australian GP in 1991 and 1993. 1991 was also the year when Senna won his third and final world championship, becoming the youngest driver to win three titles. However, in 1994, Senna lost his life in a tragic crash at the San Marino Grand Prix.

4# Lewis Hamilton - 2 wins

FIA Formula One World Championship 2015, Grand Prix of Australia, #44 Lewis Hamilton- Source: Getty

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has also had decent success in Australia in his historic career. His first triumph in Albert Park came in 2008, where he clinched the first race victory of what turned out to be a surreal season. Hamilton won his first world championship that year racing for McLaren. Fast forward to 2015, where Hamilton once again dominated the Australian GP, this time with Mercedes. In 2015, the Brit won a world championship once again, setting an unprecedented legacy.

3# Jenson Button - 3 wins

Jenson Button at F1 Grand Prix of Monaco (Image Source: Getty) Sebastian Vettel at 2017 Rolex Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix (Image Source: Getty)

Former driver Jenson Button has won three races in Australia in his 17-year-long F1 career. His first victory in Australia came in 2009, where he ended up winning his maiden world championship. He switched to McLaren in 2010 and won his first Australia GP with them the same year, and followed it up with another victory in 2012. In 2011, particularly, Button finished P2 in the championship behind Sebastian Vettel. He quit the sport in 2017 with a solitary championship and 15 victories in 306 race starts.

2# Sebastian Vettel - 3 wins

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel also had three wins in Australia in his glorious F1 career. Vettel, who raced from 2007 to 2022, won all his titles with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013. His first victory in Australia came during the 2011 season. After he moved to Ferrari in 2015, he again dominated the Albert Park circuit in 2017 and 2018. However, he couldn't win a championship after leaving Red Bull. Regardless, with three wins, Vettel's name will go as the second joint-most successful driver in the history of the Australian Grand Prix.

1# Michael Schumacher - 4 wins

Michael Schumacher sighted in Melbourne - March 29, 2009 (Image Source: Getty)

Seven-time world champion and one of the most dominant drivers in F1 history, Michael Schumacher, tops the list with four victories in Australian Grand Prix history. Schumacher made a historic move to Ferrari in 1996, and in the next decade, he won five world titles. During this historic stint, the German driver dominated Australia, with a win each in 2000, 2001, 2002, and 2004. Interestingly, he won a title in all four of these seasons, establishing an almost mythical record. With seven titles to his name, Schumacher retired from the sport in 2012.

