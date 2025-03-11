2025 F1 Australian GP: Preview and Predictions

The 2025 F1 Australian GP kicks off the season as we bring back the tradition of Melbourne being the first race of the year. For a long time, the season used to kick off in Australia, but then Bahrain took over.

This time around, though, we're back at the Albert Park as we get ready for a season that promises a lot. The pre-season testing was very intriguing because, first of all, out of all places, Bahrain had rain. Teams learned quite a bit about their respective cars, but it's safe to say that there are still quite a few questions.

Most of all, the conditions were not ideal for testing, nor were they representative. Well, as we head to the first F1 race weekend of the season, what can we expect? Let's take a look at our preview and predictions for the season.

2025 F1 Australian GP: Preview

Key Storylines

#1 How big is McLaren's advantage?

A question that could decide the direction in which the 2025 F1 season could go is the advantage that McLaren has at Melbourne. If the pre-season test is anything to go by, the Woking-based team is just a step ahead at the very least. Judging things entirely based on the preseason test is also something that should be avoided in general.

McLaren was decently strong in the F1 Australian Grand Prix last time around, and Lando Norris was on the podium. What can we expect this time? We'll have to wait and see, but the positioning is going to reveal a lot about how the season is going to pan out.

#2 How would Lewis Hamilton's first race weekend at Ferrari pan out?

If there is anyone who has the biggest spotlight on him during the F1 Australian GP, then that's Lewis Hamilton. The British driver's start to life at Ferrari has been interesting as the driver has been swarmed by the fans every moment they've had the chance.

Away from all of that is the reality where what happens on the track is what ultimately counts. All eyes would be on the Ferrari driver as he gets ready for his first Australian GP in red.

#3 How good will Kimi Antonelli's first F1 race be?

While Lewis Hamilton captures the imagination of a lot of people, there's Kimi Antonelli on the other end of the spectrum. The teenager is making his F1 debut this weekend, and he would be doing it in a Mercedes that doesn't look too bad.

What should be a realistic expectation from Kimi Antonelli on his first race weekend? It's hard to say, but when a talent as highly rated as he is gets a shot on the big stage, eyes dart around the track more often than not to see what he's up to during every session.

Form Guide

In Form

Lando Norris ended the 2024 F1 season on pole and then dominated the race. He's done the same in the pre-season test and has not been shy when it comes to proclaiming how good the McLaren package is.

In terms of someone who is in the best of form heading into the F1 Australian GP, Lando Norris might just be the one with the most positive outlook.

Out of Form

Whether the team likes it or not, Aston Martin's off-track success in terms of hiring some of the biggest names in the sport has not translated into success on track. If the preseason test is anything to go by, not everything is in place for a strong run this season, either.

This is the team with the ambition of taking over F1 in 2026. However, for the 2025 Australian GP, the team might not be in contention to score points.

2025 F1 Australian GP: Predictions

Who wins the race?

The forecast of rain makes things interesting at Albert Park, but if there is one thing we know about weather predictions, it is that they're mostly inaccurate. Putting those aside for a minute, McLaren should have a strong car this weekend, but the other team that one should keep an eye on is Ferrari.

The team secured a 1-2 finish in the Australian GP last season and was the benchmark around this track. Unless McLaren has out-developed Ferrari comprehensively, it should be competitive between those two teams. Momentum does make you lean more towards Lando Norris, but we're backing Charles Leclerc to make a statement in the very first race of the season.

We're backing the Ferrari driver to kick things off with a win at the F1 Australian GP.

Biggest surprise of the weekend? (Driver)

Well, Kimi Antonelli is not the only young driver in his first full season on the grid; there are a few others as well. While a lot of focus would be on the Italian, the one driver that we're backing to shine is Jack Doohan.

If we read the reports, the Australian's future seems as good as over, as Franco Colapinto seems to already be Flavio Briatore's favorite new thing, an obsession similar to what we've seen the Italian have with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso in the past.

With that being said, Doohan is no slouch. He's a decent driver who didn't look out of place in the pre-season test. The clock is ticking for the young Australian, and we're backing him to have the upper hand on Pierre Gasly in the F1 Australian GP.

Biggest surprise of the weekend? (Team)

Red Bull has passed some very depressing verdicts about where the team is since the pre-season test. Both the driver and the team's technical director have declared that the car is not exactly performing the way they expected it to.

The perception heading into the F1 Australian GP appears to be that Red Bull is in some serious trouble compared to the other frontrunners, but the reality is that the team is in the mix. Expect Max Verstappen to be fighting for the podium in Albert Park as a few pre-season misconceptions are busted.

Biggest disappointment of the weekend? (Driver)

The problem with having the spotlight on you the way Lewis Hamilton tends to have it on himself is that when things go wrong, it's difficult to find a place to hide. The 7 time F1 world champion might have tried to temper the expectations heading into his Ferrari debut, but the reality is that everyone expects the driver to get things going from the very first race.

When you're in a completely new environment, when you're 40 years of age, and when you have Charles Leclerc as a benchmark, it's not easy! Lewis Hamilton fans might be in for a rude awakening at the F1 Australian GP as the driver begins life at Ferrari.

Biggest disappointment of the weekend? (Team)

As a team with the abundance of resources that Aston Martin has, the fact that the team might struggle to even score points is not a good look. The 2025 F1 Australian GP is the first litmus test for the team's post-Dan Fallows era, and it is important to start showing progress.

The race in Albert Park might not be the best audition for the team, as the pre-season test has not been the best.

