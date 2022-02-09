Top 5 Surprise F1 race winners of the turbo era (2014-21)

The F1 turbo-hybrid era was more or less dominated by Mercedes from start to finish. The team won every constructors' title and, if it was not for the controversial finish of the 2021 F1 season, they could have had a clean sweep of the drivers' title as well. Throughout that era, because of the team's dominance, it did become a bit predictable to find one of its drivers picking up a race win.

There were, however, a few instances where it was not the usual suspects that picked up a win on Sunday. In this piece, let's take a look at the top five surprise race-winners of the sport's turbo-hybrid era.

#5 Sergio Perez (2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix)

Sergio Perez, at the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season, was on the cusp of losing out on a drive on the grid. He had not finalized a seat yet for the 2021 season after his team opted for Sebastian Vettel in his place. At the Sakhir GP, it wasn't a great start to the race for the Mexican as a first-lap crash by Charles Leclerc left him with extensive damage.

A trip to the pits dropped him at the back of the grid as well. From this point onwards, Perez started a comeback drive that culminated in him winning the race. One could consider him fortunate with interspersed safety car periods. Winning from the back of the grid in a car that was not Mercedes, however, was an outcome hardly anyone could have predicted.

#4 Pierre Gasly (2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix)

PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 @PierreGASLY

I’m lost for words, still struggling to realise, its just amazing!!

My first victory in F1!!

The 2020 F1 season saw Mercedes produce arguably the fastest car ever in the history of the sport, breaking lap records wherever it went. What that entailed was leaving the chasing pack so far down the road that no one expected anyone but a Mercedes to win a race. The numbers substantiate the expectations as the German team won all but 4 races in the entire season.

Expectations were the same for the Italian GP and it all appeared normal when Lewis Hamilton was on his way to pick up yet another win. Things, however, turned on its head when Hamilton missed the red light at the entrance of the pitlane during the Safety Car period, resulting in a penalty.

The Mercedes driver dropped down the order after serving the penalty, allowing Lance Stroll, Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly to fight for the win. The Frenchman would duly oblige to pick up the first win of his career.

