Top 5 unbreakable F1 records

Max Verstappen and the Red Bull F1 team went on a record-breaking spree in the 2023 season courtesy the dominance of the RB19. However, there are a few records in the sport that are unlikely to ever be broken despite the success of some teams and drivers.

Below is the list of five borderline unbreakable records in F1:

1. 7 different winners in 7 different F1 races

2012 is remembered as arguably one of the best seasons in the sport's history given the title battle between Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso that went down to the final race. However, it will also go down as one of the most unique seasons as it produced seven different race winners in the first seven races.

Vettel, Alonso, Hamilton, Rosberg, Button, Webber, and Maldonado each won one race in the first seven races. Alonso's win in Valencia, the eighth race, broke the spree. The feat has not been replicated since and it is pretty unlikely that it will be achieved in the future.

2. Youngest points scorer

Max Verstappen became the youngest driver in F1 history by entering the sport aged 17 years and 166 days. He went on to score his first points in the second race in 2015.

The record will likely stand as the FIA decided to amend the rules regarding the super license; drivers now need to have a minimum age of 18 to obtain the license. Although the governing body has the power to overturn the rule, it seems very unlikely that they would do so taking into account safety measures.

3. Longest race

The 2011 Canadian GP will be regarded as one of the best races in F1 history given the twists and turns throughout its four-hour duration. The race saw many stoppages and red flags due to the torrential rain in Montreal.

At the end of it was Jenson Button who won the race overtaking race leader Sebastian Vettel on the last lap.

4. Biggest F1 starting grid penalty

Former McLaren driver Jenson Button was given a 70-place grid drop at the 2015 Mexican Grand Prix for changing numerous parts on his car, including a power unit.

The penalty was a bit excessive as there were only 20 grid positions in the sport. The record will likely stand forever as the FIA decided to change the rules post the 2015 season.

5. Most cars to start a race

The number of cars that took part in the 1953 German GP would likely never be surpassed; as many as 34 cars took to the grid. Given FIA's decree of only 26 cars being allowed and the cost of entering the sport, it would be nearly impossible to break this record.