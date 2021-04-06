Top 5 youngest point scorers in Formula 1

In recent seasons, Formula 1 has seen many youngsters rise through the ranks and become mainstays in the series. The likes of George Russell and Lando Norris made an instant impact following their entry in the sport. More recently, Mick Schumacher and Yuki Tsunoda have come into Formula 1 without looking out of place.

Many drivers from the younger generations have already scored points in the sport, with many even taking wins. This begs the question:

Who are the youngest point scorers in Formula 1 history?

5: Sebastian Vettel - 19 years and 349 days (2007)

The fifth-youngest driver to score a point in Formula 1 is the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. The German was only 19 years and 349 days old when he made his debut at the 2007 United States Grand Prix, replacing the injured Robert Kubica in the BMW-Sauber. Vettel looked completely at home in Formula 1 and scored his first points in his very first race.

This feat is even more remarkable because only the top 8 drivers were awarded championship points. Finishing in P8, Vettel managed to get one point to become the youngest point-scorer in Formula 1 at the time. Since then, Sebastian Vettel has become a legend of the sport by winning four world championships, 53 races and amassing 57 pole positions.

On this day in 2007, Sebastian Vettel made his debut #F1 race & scored his 1st point, at the USA Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/gL5hYcxoQd — Sebastian Vettel #5 (@sebvettelnews) June 17, 2015

4: Daniil Kvyat - 19 years and 324 days (2014)

Beating Sebastian Vettel by just 25 days is Daniil Kvyat. The Russian made his debut for Toro Rosso in 2014 and scored his first points in Formula 1 at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Kvyat had a strong first weekend in Formula 1. The man from Ufa qualified in an impressive P8. Although he dropped one place in the race and finished in P9, he still picked up two points on his debut.

Advertisement

Currently in 2021, Kvyat is the reserve driver for the Alpine F1 Team.

3: Lando Norris - 19 years and 138 days (2019)

McLaren made a bold move in 2019 when they replaced outgoing two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso with a 19-year-old rookie. However, Lando Norris was no ordinary Formula 2 graduate. The Brit - who came runner-up in the 2018 Formula 2 championship - looked settled in the McLaren from the outset.

Norris only needed two races to score his first points in Formula 1. The Brit finished a remarkable P6 at the 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix. Having qualified in P10, Lando made up four places in the race, keeping former world champion Kimi Raikkonen behind and also overtaking the vastly superior Red Bull of Pierre Gasly to finish 6th in his second race in the series.

Advertisement

2: Lance Stroll - 18 years and 225 days (2017)

In his debut season for Williams, Lance Stroll bagged his first points in only his sixth start in Formula 1. The event also happened to be his home race, the Canadian Grand Prix.

It was an incredible drive from the young Canadian who qualified a distant P17. However, due to several retirements, Stroll was able to climb up the grid to finish in P9 and score the first two points in his Formula 1 career.

Canuck – Finishing ninth on home soil at the 2017 #CanadianGP to record his first ever World Championship points, Lance Stroll remains the only Canadian driver to score points in @F1 who isn't a member of the Villeneuve family. @Lance_Stroll #Williams #RacingPoint #Formula1 pic.twitter.com/QpMaAgAC55 — Mobil 1 The Grid (@Mobil1TheGrid) June 4, 2019

1: Max Verstappen - 17 years and 180 days (2015)

The record for the youngest ever points scorer in Formula 1 belongs to Max Verstappen. Toro Rosso turned a lot of heads when they announced a 17-year-old as their replacement for Daniil Kvyat who was promoted to Red Bull.

However, Verstappen showed maturity beyond his age in only his second-ever Formula 1 race. In Malaysia, the Dutchman qualified in P6 and dropped just one position during the race, finishing P7. Verstappen's Toro Rosso finished ahead of his teammate Carlos Sainz and both the Red Bulls cars of Daniel Ricciardo and Daniil Kvyat.

Verstappen only had to wait another year for his first win in the series when he took the checkered flag at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix on his Red Bull debut.

Time flies when you’re having fun! Today 3 years ago I became the youngest ever to score points in Formula 1. The original STR10 is on display at the Max Verstappen store, feel free to visit it: https://t.co/oM8uAwHaWh #TBT pic.twitter.com/0AjFeKtJUm — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 29, 2018