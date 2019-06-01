Top F1 Drivers racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2019

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 11 // 01 Jun 2019, 18:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

One of the most prestigious races in the world

The 24 hours of LeMans, the World's oldest endurance event will be contested this weekend. The competition takes place at Circuit de la Sarthe in France and would see an unprecedented 62 cars taking part in a race of attrition, pace, durability, and prestige.

LeMans, considered to be one of the triple crowns alongside the Indy 500 and Monaco Grand Prix, is one of the most prestigious races in the world. Last year we saw Fernando Alonso, Kazuki Nakajima, and Sebastian Buemi take the win in a dominant display by Toyota. This year again it does seem like it's going to be a similar story as the Toyota car is even more refined and has no visible competitor in sight.

The best thing that attracts one towards Lemans is the depth of talent and star power on the grid. With so many former F1 drivers switching guard and moving to the elite endurance racing it makes LeMans one of the spectacles of racing. This year as well there are many of them taking part in this race. Let's go through some of the top F1 names that would be taking part in LeMans

#1 Fernando Alonso

Alonso won the race last year

Could there be a bigger name attached to LeMans? Alonso won the race last year and he boasts of an amazing resume. Being a 2 time Formula One driver's champion he is arguably one of the best drivers in the world. He is going to be the star attraction in this race as he defends the crown he won last year.

Driving the Toyota around this track, Fernando is going to be the favorite to win this one. More importantly, though, this race could be the last one for Fernando in WEC as he might turn his focus towards Indy to secure the triple crown.

1 / 6 NEXT