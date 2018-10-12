Top five moments in the Lewis Hamilton vs Sebastian Vettel battle in 2018

F1 Grand Prix of Russia

With four races are left before the current season comes to an end, we are quite certain who the winner is.

And while we can debate endlessly as to who did better and how, and the turning points of the season, it's the familiar face at the front of the grid. "Hammer-time" has prevailed ahead of the "Red-Letter day" and only a miracle can throw in a sudden upset and take the title away from Lewis Hamilton.

In what's been a comprehensive season for the Brit, he has undoubtedly produced the triumph of the large-hearted champion, arguably one who kept his cool perhaps much better than Sebastian Vettel.

But even as Vettel fans might rue the tumultuous outcome, as at one stage the German's successive wins at Australia and Bahrain, seemed to put the title race in control of Ferrari, the Silver Arrows' form has been pure gold.

So what have been the turning points this season that drew Hamilton and Vettel closer in the battle for supremacy, and ultimately paved way for major upsets and wins?

#1 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel, who true to his solid form right at the start, in winning the season-opener at Melbourne and then at Sakhir, put his Ferrari on pole for Azerbaijan looked set for another mega win.

Just that, it wasn't to be.

In a typical closely-fought, accident-marred race, as soon as the safety car made its way into the out lap with Vettel having to defend from the Mercedes and his own teammate, the German locked a wheel under braking despite holding the lead.

In a move that clearly seemed a desperate fend-off attempt that didn't pay in, Lewis grabbed the lead and usually when that happens, it's nearly impossible to offset the scenario.

While Vettel lost control in the deciding stages of the contest, Hamilton's effort was laudable in the end for holding onto a lead he inherited.

