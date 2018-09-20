F1: Toro Rosso is waiting for Ticktum’s license before a decision on 2019

Waleed Shamsi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 20 Sep 2018, 22:15 IST

Dr. Helmut Marko says the plan is only to announce one driver next weekend at Sochi

Red Bull is yet to finalize the 2019 driver lineup for Toro Rosso but it looks like the final decision may well be delayed. First, it was suggested that the team is set to announce Daniil Kvyat and Pascal Wehrlein as its drivers for 2019 but Dr. Helmut Marko said the plan is only to announce one driver next weekend at Sochi, that driver will probably be the Russian Kvyat.

We are currently planning to announce one driver in Sochi. It’s important to get one driver contract done quickly. There is not such a hurry to fill the other cockpit. We can even wait until winter testing

According to a Russian newspaper, it is believed Red Bull is going to wait for British teenager Daniel Ticktum.

The 19-year-old Briton is a top driver in European Formula 3, but even if he wins the title, he will not have the required points to secure a Formula One super license.

So ‘plan B’ is reportedly the Asian F3 winter series, where Ticktum could secure the remaining FIA license points he needs. In Singapore, sources at Red Bull revealed that negotiations are underway to get Ticktum a competitive car for those races.

There are several drivers who are in the run for the vacant seat at Toro Rosso. Aside from Ticktum and Kvyat, other names that popped up include, Sebastien Buemi, Jean-Eric Vergne, and Pascal Wehrlein.

Wehrlein’s name cropped up when he announced that he was severing ties with Mercedes. In the case of Buemi and Vergne, JEV is committed to Techeetah Formula E and Buemi has signed up with Nissan Formula E.

But for now, the Faenza-based team will be focused on finishing 2018 on a high note. Their star driver, Pierre Gasly will be moving up to Red Bull, but his teammate Brendon Hartley’s future still remains a mystery.

A lot of signs point to the Kiwi not retaining his seat for 2019. But, the Red Bull family are capable of anything.