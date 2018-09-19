F1: 5 Drivers Toro Rosso could sign in 2019

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 606 // 19 Sep 2018, 01:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pierre Gasly's promotion to Red Bull opens up a place at Toro Rosso

With the way the current Formula 1 season has progressed so far, one is almost certain to see a host of changes to the drivers' lineup for the following season. Quite a few teams are reeling from shock exits, while others are looking to replace their current crop to stay more competitive in the next year.

One of those teams that faced a shock exit is Red Bull, whose number one driver signed a contract with Renault for the 2019 Formula 1 championship. This sudden move of Daniel Ricciardo ensured that Pierre Gasly would be promoted to Red Bull from Toro Rosso, who will feature in the 2019 championship alongside Max Verstappen.

Gasly's promotion opened up a place at Toro Rosso, and the team is exploring all avenues to fill that place. Furthermore, Brendon Hartley's performances have been sub-par, which again is a source of concern for the team, and could force them to start the 2019 season with two new faces.

There are reports suggesting former Formula 1 drivers along with a couple of youngsters, and in this article, let us look closer at the five drivers that could be signed by Toro Rosso for the 2019 Formula 1 season.

#5 Robert Kubica

Robert Kubica is currently the reserve driver for Williams

Robert Kubica is the most-experienced Formula 1 driver on this list. The Pole made his F1 debut in 2006 and made a name for himself while driving for BMW-Sauber. The 2008 season was the most memorable season for Kubica as he managed to finish that season in the fourth place, securing 75 points. Before parting ways with Formula 1, Kubica also had a successful season in 2010 with Renault, that saw him capture three podiums in the process.

Since then, Robert Kubica participated a host of WRC championships and is currently a reserve driver for the Williams team, after losing out the final berth to Sergey Sirotkin before the start of the 2018 season.

This move could likely take place if the Red Bull management decides to replace Brendon Hartley at the end of the 2018 Formula 1 season.

1 / 5 NEXT