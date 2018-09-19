Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1: 5 Drivers Toro Rosso could sign in 2019

Kredy
ANALYST
Feature
606   //    19 Sep 2018, 01:30 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Italy
Pierre Gasly's promotion to Red Bull opens up a place at Toro Rosso

With the way the current Formula 1 season has progressed so far, one is almost certain to see a host of changes to the drivers' lineup for the following season. Quite a few teams are reeling from shock exits, while others are looking to replace their current crop to stay more competitive in the next year.

One of those teams that faced a shock exit is Red Bull, whose number one driver signed a contract with Renault for the 2019 Formula 1 championship. This sudden move of Daniel Ricciardo ensured that Pierre Gasly would be promoted to Red Bull from Toro Rosso, who will feature in the 2019 championship alongside Max Verstappen.

Gasly's promotion opened up a place at Toro Rosso, and the team is exploring all avenues to fill that place. Furthermore, Brendon Hartley's performances have been sub-par, which again is a source of concern for the team, and could force them to start the 2019 season with two new faces.

There are reports suggesting former Formula 1 drivers along with a couple of youngsters, and in this article, let us look closer at the five drivers that could be signed by Toro Rosso for the 2019 Formula 1 season.

#5 Robert Kubica


F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Practice
Robert Kubica is currently the reserve driver for Williams

Robert Kubica is the most-experienced Formula 1 driver on this list. The Pole made his F1 debut in 2006 and made a name for himself while driving for BMW-Sauber. The 2008 season was the most memorable season for Kubica as he managed to finish that season in the fourth place, securing 75 points. Before parting ways with Formula 1, Kubica also had a successful season in 2010 with Renault, that saw him capture three podiums in the process.

Since then, Robert Kubica participated a host of WRC championships and is currently a reserve driver for the Williams team, after losing out the final berth to Sergey Sirotkin before the start of the 2018 season.

This move could likely take place if the Red Bull management decides to replace Brendon Hartley at the end of the 2018 Formula 1 season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Russian GP Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda Daniil Kvyat Stoffel Vandoorne
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
F1: Mick Schumacher in the frame for Toro Rosso next year
RELATED STORY
F1: Toro Rosso to Red Bull, the most successful driver...
RELATED STORY
Ocon to Toro Rosso ruled out by Horner
RELATED STORY
F1 Rumours: Alonso's future is unsure, Hartley is calm...
RELATED STORY
Flashback to Monza 2008: A masterclass by Vettel in wet...
RELATED STORY
F1: MotoGP champ Márquez switches two wheels for four in...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Italian GP
RELATED STORY
F1: Red Bull Opts For Honda Engines Over Renault For...
RELATED STORY
F1 :Red Bull confirm Honda switch
RELATED STORY
F1: Gasly to replace Ricciardo at Red Bull
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us