×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Toto Wolff says Raikkonen's Ferrari exit 'a blow' to F1

Dev Tyagi
ANALYST
News
59   //    21 Dec 2018, 21:31 IST

Toto Wolff has shown admiration for Kimi, it seems!
Toto Wolff has shown admiration for Kimi, it seems!

Kimi Raikkonen was subjected to a constant state of scrutiny ever since he rejoined Ferrari for a second stint, one that began in 2014 and came to an end with the conclusion of the 2018 Formula 1 season.

Truth be told, it wasn't that hard to understand why.

He struggled for the better part of 2014 and couldn't manage better than a P4 that he secured at the Belgian Grand Prix, his year ending on a low; Raikkonen scoring only 55 to Alonso's gathering of 161 in the duo's first and last year of pairing.

While he'd improve marginally in 2015 and 2016 would show us some impressive shades of pace, one would finally get to see the real fire in Formula 1's Iceman when he'd grab a pole at the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix, going as far as securing 7 podiums.

Finally, one would see the best Raikkonen had to offer in the 2018 season, with the Iceman finally collecting what was missing most from his resume ever since rejoining the Scuderia: a Grand Prix win.

It would come at the testing Circuit of the Americas.

But even before he'd win, he would have already indicated the sign of things to come by setting the record for the fastest lap in the history of the Grand Prix racing, going as far as 1:19:119 at Monza.

So it were efforts like these that helped Raikkonen settle the debate, arguably, once and for all, regarding his form and whether, at 39, he truly was worth his salt, a fact he proved by gathering 12 podiums from 21 races in 2018, which meant a podium more over Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari.

Having said that, maybe the consistency demonstrated by Raikkonen in his final year at Ferrari convinced Toto Wolff, the Team Principal of Ferrari's biggest anti-thesis of 2018, Mercedes to share that the 'Kimster's' Ferrari exit is nothing shy than a 'blow' to F1.

Advertisement

So Toto Wolff's comments on Kimi Raikkonen- at the back of his exit from Ferrari- go on to show the regard the Austrian boss (of Formula 1's strongest team) has for one of the sport's most admired drivers.

Elaborating his point on Raikkonen, Wolff maintained that seeing Raikkonen compete but minus among the best machinery on the grid would be sad and like a 'blow' to Formula 1.

He was quoted as saying, "I think it changes a lot for F1 that Kimi is not in Ferrari anymore in a car that is able to win races."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
F1 2019 Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Kimi Raikkonen
Dev Tyagi
ANALYST
Raikkonen. Dravid. Lara. Alonso. Monte Carlo. Trinidad. Square Cut. Hairpin Bend. Naznin Boniadi. Claudia Gherini. Deutschland
Mercedes F1 team to employ psychologists in order to keep...
RELATED STORY
Ferrari or Mercedes would not want Max: Ecclestone
RELATED STORY
Ferrari become first F1 team to reveal 2019 car launch date
RELATED STORY
F1: "Vettel has unfinished business with us," say Ferrari...
RELATED STORY
5 F1 Rumours: Vettel should be on the verge of a 5th...
RELATED STORY
Ferrari reveal the date for 2019 car launch
RELATED STORY
Mick Schumacher has a choice to make between Ferrari or...
RELATED STORY
Ferrari have impressive plans for Michael Schumacher's...
RELATED STORY
F1: Top Five races of Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari
RELATED STORY
F1: Lauda to not return to Mercedes garage for rest of...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us