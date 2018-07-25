Trident Name Banned Haas Junior’s Replacement

Disgraced Haas F1 development driver, Santino Ferrucci has been replaced by Trident’s very own Alessio Lorandi for the remainder of the Formula 2 championship, the team announced today.

Ferrucci had a brain-fade at Silverstone a couple of weeks back, banging into teammate, Arjun Maini twice; once during the race and the other during the cool down lap.

As a result, he was pulled by the F2 honchos, which led to his ban by Trident. However, that was not the only incident which infuriated them. He was also found guilty of other strange things like handling his car without a glove and failing to meet the stewards when summoned.

“We are delighted to promote Alessio Lorandi to our line-up for the FIA Formula 2 Championship”, said Trident manager Giacomo Ricci.

“His experience and driving style impressed Team Trident’s technical staff, and they believe he is ready to take a step up to Formula 2. Lorandi will receive maximum support from the team so he will be able to quickly learn all the secrets of the new series for him.”

Lorandi has been a part of Trident in 2018, driving for them in the GP3 series and Maini will not be a new teammate to him, as they raced together in the 2015 Formula 3 championship.

Meanwhile, Ferrucci is yet to learn of his future with the Haas F1 team. They have not released any official statement on how they’ll be treating the infringement by their development driver.

Guenther Steiner, Haas F1 principal, remained coy on the incident and stated that he’ll look to take action after a proper analysis of the whole scenario.

Despite no statement from his parent team, the future looks a little blurry now for young Ferrucci, as his progress to the highest level of racing would’ve been smooth had he kept his head.