Twitter reacts to Lewis Hamilton's one-year extension with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has officially signed a one-year extension of his contract with Mercedes. In what has been the biggest story throughout the off-season, Lewis Hamilton's contract negotiations and the delay in signing have led to a lot of speculation.
Lewis Hamilton fans elated
The announcement was welcomed by fans from all over the world as Lewis Hamilton will now have an opportunity to go for a record-breaking eighth title triumph.
Why just a one-year extension for Lewis Hamilton?
Many, however, questioned why the extension was for one year only, as it would mean that the team and driver would have to sit down again at the end of the 2021 season. Matt Gallagher speculated on whether the one-year extension was because Hamilton was looking to win his eighth title and retire from the sport.
Others found it strange as to why only a single-year extension was on offer for Hamilton, to which Mercedes replied that this was done to keep things flexible for the future.
No Veto Clause For Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes also clarified the absence of any special "Veto Clause" in Hamilton's contract that would let him choose who his teammate would be by stating on Twitter that "Driver Selection is a team matter."
Mixed emotions for George Russell fans
With Lewis Hamilton confirmed for the 2021 season, the door closed on the prospect of a 2021 drive at Mercedes for George Russell. Meanwhile, a one-year contract extension for Lewis Hamilton could be an indication that Mercedes are looking beyond Hamilton for the 2022 season.
The announcement was received with mixed emotions from fans as some welcomed the announcement while others had mixed feelings about Russell not getting a seat for the 2021 season.
Lewis Hamilton signing an extension of just one year has raised more questions than answers. We do know Hamilton will be driving the car in 2021, but who will be in the car for the 2022 season? Why sign just a single-year extension?
Is "flexibility" just a fancy term used by Mercedes to hide the fact that they might be looking at life beyond Hamilton? The 2021 season is yet to start but we already have so many fascinating storylines to talk about.