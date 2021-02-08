Twitter reacts to Lewis Hamilton's one-year extension with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has officially signed a one-year extension of his contract with Mercedes. In what has been the biggest story throughout the off-season, Lewis Hamilton's contract negotiations and the delay in signing have led to a lot of speculation.

Lewis Hamilton fans elated

The announcement was welcomed by fans from all over the world as Lewis Hamilton will now have an opportunity to go for a record-breaking eighth title triumph.

GET IN THERE, LEWIS!!!! — Antonela 🏁 (@SilverArrowsHAM) February 8, 2021

Why just a one-year extension for Lewis Hamilton?

Many, however, questioned why the extension was for one year only, as it would mean that the team and driver would have to sit down again at the end of the 2021 season. Matt Gallagher speculated on whether the one-year extension was because Hamilton was looking to win his eighth title and retire from the sport.

Just the one year for Hamilton then...



Could this be his final hurrah?



8 titles and bow out as the greatest ever?



Seems likely. — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) February 8, 2021

Others found it strange as to why only a single-year extension was on offer for Hamilton, to which Mercedes replied that this was done to keep things flexible for the future.

Yes, one year is correct, both the team and Lewis wanted the flexibility of a one-year term as we were all keen to focus on 2021 🙏 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 8, 2021

No Veto Clause For Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes also clarified the absence of any special "Veto Clause" in Hamilton's contract that would let him choose who his teammate would be by stating on Twitter that "Driver Selection is a team matter."

There is no clause. Driver selection is a team matter. 👌 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 8, 2021

Mixed emotions for George Russell fans

With Lewis Hamilton confirmed for the 2021 season, the door closed on the prospect of a 2021 drive at Mercedes for George Russell. Meanwhile, a one-year contract extension for Lewis Hamilton could be an indication that Mercedes are looking beyond Hamilton for the 2022 season.

The announcement was received with mixed emotions from fans as some welcomed the announcement while others had mixed feelings about Russell not getting a seat for the 2021 season.

With a Vito his team mate is not George Russell. The man who showed the world what a fraud the 7 times world SHAM-PION is.. Next time Lewis says "the car was so hard to drive maaaaaan" remember this guy.. pic.twitter.com/6cyNPGy8Ni — Johntucker (@Johntuc65458325) February 8, 2021

I am ok with 1 year contract. But want to see George Russell in that seat soon.......but let's go team — krishana sai (@why_will_i) February 8, 2021

Lewis Hamilton signing an extension of just one year has raised more questions than answers. We do know Hamilton will be driving the car in 2021, but who will be in the car for the 2022 season? Why sign just a single-year extension?

Is "flexibility" just a fancy term used by Mercedes to hide the fact that they might be looking at life beyond Hamilton? The 2021 season is yet to start but we already have so many fascinating storylines to talk about.