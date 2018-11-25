Twitter reacts to the final F1 race in 2018

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

The 2018 Formula One Championship has come to a close after Lewis Hamilton won Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.

It was the Briton's 11th race win of the season wrapping a very successful year for Hamilton and the Mercedes team.

Hamilton's championship rival Sebastian Vettel finished the race as runner-up with Red Bull's Max Verstappen taking third to complete the podium.

It was a race full of different emotions with a number of drivers either racing in F1 for the final time or for their team before moving to another group for 2019.

F1 fans took to Twitter to react to the events that happened for the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix...

Twitter reacts to Alonso's final race in F1

The main headline was Fernando Alonso's final race to his 17-year F1 career.

The 2005 and 2006 world champion finished the race in 11th place just behind Haas' Kevin Magnussen to miss out on a point.

Alonso will finish his F1 career on 1800 points.

The Spaniard is a popular name on the grid and for many is portrayed as a racing legend despite his troubled last few years in the sport.

When Alonso finished his 311th race, he was joined by fellow multiple champions of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel at the home straight and yes... donuts were involved.

There was also a funny radio moment when Alonso was asked by his race engineer to fight for 10th place.

Alonso's reaction was priceless...

Twitter reacts to Hulkenberg's flipping crash

It was a day to forget for Renault's Nico Hulkenberg who crashed out on the opening laps to end his 2018 campaign.

The German was contacted by Haas' Romain Grosjean which resulted in the Renault driver flipping off the track leaving him hanging upside down.

After a group effort from the marshals, Hulkenberg and his car were flipped back on all four wheels.

Hulkenberg luckily suffered no injuries from the crash.

MASSIVE CRASH FOR HULKENBERG! HE HAS FLIPPED OVER AND THERE IS A FIRE!



He’s panicking and wanting to get out as there’s a fire.



Watch the crash here:#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪🏁🚥 #F1 #TeamLH pic.twitter.com/4OUGLYigwk — Samta Carvalho 🎅🏼🎁 (@SamCarvalho) November 25, 2018

Seeing Hulkenberg's huge crash but then seeing him get out the car #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/XWSaeTLR84 — WTF1 (@wtf1official) November 25, 2018

There was an unhappy fan who clearly despises the invention of the halo...

The halo isn’t helping Hulkenberg get out of a burning car. #F1Finale pic.twitter.com/xZitcfsm3K — David (@CarbonCriminal) November 25, 2018

Twitter reacts to Raikkonen's last race at Ferrari

Raikkonen having a chat with his future boss Peter Sauber

Sunday was the day of Kimi Raikkonen's last race at Scuderia Ferrari after a four-year spell at the Italian team.

Raikkonen rejoined Ferrari in 2014 to replace Felipe Massa.

His second spell may not have got him a second championship but the iceman displayed a strong consistent performance week in, week out by achieving a number of podium finishes plus a Grand Prix in Austin back in October.

Raikkonen will rejoin Sauber in 2019.

So the Fin's final race for Ferrari was a sad one as he had to retire from the race on lap 6.

Here's how Twitter responded...

Terrible news for Raikkonen. He's going to have to attend the FIA gala. — Pablo Elizalde (@EliGP) November 25, 2018

12 podiums.

A win.

P3 in the championship.

One Kimi Raikkonen.

A great season 😁😁😁 #GrazieKimi #GreatMemories pic.twitter.com/K11hamsSwP — James 🇮🇪 (@JOC__1991) November 25, 2018

So, there it is, Kimi Raikkonen’s last race for the Scuderia 😢



He leaves Ferrari as…



Most recent World Champ

Most recent pole sitter

Most recent race winner



Legend. #F1 pic.twitter.com/LEuIgpLfHN — Planet F1 (@Planet_F1) November 25, 2018

What was your favourite moment from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix? Comment below...

