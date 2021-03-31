Who is the unluckiest Formula 1 driver of all time?

Formula 1 has seen 33 world champions and over 100 different drivers win a Grand Prix since its inception in 1950. However, there are always a few drivers who aren't as lucky as others. In recent times, the title has gone to Nico Hulkenberg, who holds the record for most Formula 1 races without a podium finish.

However, there is another driver with an equally unenviable record, Andrea de Cesaris. The Italian could be considered the unluckiest Formula 1 driver of all time.



The unluckiest driver in Formula 1

Andrea de Cesaris raced for teams like Alfa Romeo, McLaren, Ligier and Jordan amongst others between 1980 and 1994. In these 15 years, De Cesaris got 208 starts under his belt, more than the likes of Formula 1 legends Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen and Niki Lauda.

Despite having over 200 starts in a career spanning 15 years, Andrea de Cesaris holds the record for the most races without a win. Although the Italian, unlike Hulkenberg, has managed to get podiums in his career, five in total.

De Cesaris has two second-place finishes in his career, both achieved during his time at Alfa Romeo in 1983. The first of those came in Hockenheim and the other in Kyalami, South Africa. Apart from two second-place finishes, De Cesaris has three third-place finishes, all of them with different teams. He had one each with Alfa Romeo, Brabham and Dallara. Unfortunately, a Formula 1 victory always eluded the Italian.



Other unenviable Formula 1 records held by de Cesaris

Another poor all-time Formula 1 record held by the Italian can signal the reason Andrea de Cesaris has never won a Grand Prix. De Cesaris holds the record for the most DNFs in Formula 1 history with a staggering 148! That equates to retiring from 71.1% of the races the Italian has entered in.

Other than that, de Cesaris also holds the record for the most consecutive DNFs with 18 and the most DNFs in a season with 14 retirements from 16 races in the 1987 Formula 1 season.

It is safe to say that Andrea De Cesaris is the unluckiest driver ever to race in Formula 1.