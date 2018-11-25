Vettel refuses Hamilton's offer, says he'd rather drink a Red Bull

Vettel had a hilarious moment with Hamilton

Sebastian Vettel finished second behind Lewis Hamilton at Abu Dhabi and the championship today. He performed synchronised donuts with Alonso and Hamilton post-race and also hugged the Spaniard in a tight embrace.

There was a hilarious moment in the post-race press conference though. A German reporter asked Vettel a question when Hamilton offered him a sip of his drink. Vettel had the best answer for Lewis as he said he rather have a Red Bull than anything else.

Check out the video here.

The final race was action-packed, to say the least, and witnessed several fights for track positions, making it one of the most exciting races of the year. At one point, even Charles Leclerc overtook Ricciardo but soon lost that place to the Red Bull.

Kimi Raikkonen retired with a mechanical issue in his last race for Ferrari while Vettel pulled off a good pass on Bottas, later on, to finish second behind Lewis Hamilton. Bottas lost further places as he struggled with tyre wear and Verstappen took full advantage of it despite the Finn cutting corners and gaining an advantage on the previous lap.

The Mercedes was spared a time penalty but Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon were not as lucky as the stewards deemed that both of them had committed the same offence Bottas was guilty of and gave them five-second time penalties.

Ocon eventually retired from the race after he lost power and stalled in the pit-lane while Alonso finished just off the points in 11th, behind the Haas duo of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

A scary accident for Nico Hulkenberg on the first lap saw him somersault thrice before coming to a stop upside down. The German squeezed Grosjean too much, leaving him with nowhere to go and paid a price for it,

He was lucky to emerge alright and even returned to the track to watch the rest of the race from the paddock. Other retirees from the race were Marcus Ericsson and Pierre Gasly, who both retired with engine issues in their final races for Sauber and Toro Rosso respectively.