WATCH: Lewis Hamilton can’t stop smiling after clicking ‘worst bucket hat’ picture of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz

Lewis Hamilton was in stitches after clicking a picture of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in the "worst" bucket hat, according to the Briton.

Sainz and Hamilton were in Barcelona over the weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix. While the latter finished P2 and took a spot on the podium for the second time this season, the Ferrari driver could only manage a P5 finish.

Ahead of the race, as the drivers mingled and interacted, Hamilton snapped a picture of Sainz wearing a bucket hat with red chillis on it. The official Twitter account of F1 shared a video of Hamilton looking at the picture with a wide smile on his face. In it, he can be heard saying:

"I've got this great picture of Carlos! I took a great picture of Carlos earlier. It's the bucket hat! It's the worst bucket hat ever."

Lewis Hamilton urges Mercedes to keep pushing and challenge Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton finished P2 at the Spanish GP, with Max Verstappen taking his fifth win of the season and Red Bull Racing's seventh win from seven races.

Mercedes started the season on a bad note and looked slower than Aston Martin and Ferrari. However, since the season-opening Bahrain GP, they have worked hard to make improvements and are slowly seeing some results.

The Silverstone-based outfit even made some upgrades to the W14, with the race in Barcelona showing promising signs.

Hamilton has urged Mercedes to keep pushing and get to a position where they can fight with Red Bull from day one next season. He told Sky Sports:

"I think we are going in the right direction and I know we have something in the pipeline moving forwards. I'm hoping at least by the end of the year it would be great if we could challenge them. For me, I'm more focused on making sure that we have the car next year to challenge them from day one. The further we continue to push this car this year, the more that impacts next year also in some ways."

The seven-time world champion added:

"The more we learn about this car also sets us in the right direction. It's trying to find the right balance. They [Red Bull] are so far ahead and ultimately Max will continue to win this year. That means they can start on their development for next year sooner and earlier than everyone else if they haven't already and that's the danger."

