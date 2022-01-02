Watch: Lewis Hamilton's interaction with Kimi Raikkonen at the F1 2021 season finale

Lewis Hamilton's interaction with Kimi Raikkonen on the grid for the final race in Abu Dhabi melted the Finnish driver. As the Finn bid adieu to his F1 career in the season finale with a special ceremony on the grid, the seven-time world champion was seen having a special moment with Ferrari's last world champion. The two world champions have raced against each other for a long time in their careers.

Watch Hamilton's interaction with Raikkonen at the Abu Dhabi race:

Formula 1 @F1 Goodbyes probably aren't Kimi's 'thing', right? 😎



But the Iceman melted a bit when Lewis found him in Abu Dhabi 👊 Goodbyes probably aren't Kimi's 'thing', right? 😎But the Iceman melted a bit when Lewis found him in Abu Dhabi 👊 https://t.co/1ZtMPtLPTe

The two drivers have always had a huge level of mutual respect, and are known for some clean wheel-to-wheel battles on track. Lewis Hamilton has always held the Finnish world champion in admiration, with the two possessing similar driving styles. While one hung his gloves after the Abu Dhabi GP, the second will now become one of the most senior drivers on the grid.

Raikkonen won his first and only title with Ferrari in 2007, which was Lewis Hamilton's debut year in F1. The Briton replaced the Finn in his former team McLaren and went on to claim his maiden title the following year in 2008. As a man of few words, Raikkonen always had a special place in the Briton's heart, as it was one of the few drivers he admired on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton second oldest driver on 2022 grid

As F1 enters a new era in the 2022 season, the seven-time world champion will be the second oldest driver on the grid. At 40, Fernando Alonso will be the senior-most driver with immense experience and Lewis Hamilton will be right behind him on the grid aged 38. With Kimi Raikkonen retiring, these two will lead the experienced genre of the grid.

FERNANDO @alo_theking 1 Ağustos - Alonso Macaristan’da Hamilton’a yaptığı savunmayla takım arkadaşı Ocon’un galibiyeti almasına yardımcı oldu. 1 Ağustos - Alonso Macaristan’da Hamilton’a yaptığı savunmayla takım arkadaşı Ocon’un galibiyeti almasına yardımcı oldu. https://t.co/FfwztTmcb4

Also Read Article Continues below

The two world champions will be the last of their generation on the current grid to have driven the V10 engine-powered F1 cars. Both claimed their maiden titles in different generations of cars, with Alonso winning in 2005 and Hamilton in 2008. They have also had a podium or win with almost every type of F1 car since the start of their careers. Their on-track battle in Hungary was one of the highlights of this season. F1 audiences are now looking forward to the 2022 season for a more equal fight between the two multiple world champions.

Edited by Anurag C