WATCH: F1 2018 review

Check out Sportskeeda's video review on F1 2018 with our Formula 1 correspondent and Racing Line presenter Jamie Davies.

This Friday (August 24) is the release date of Codemasters F1 2018 for Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.

F1 2018 will be Codemasters 11th instalment in the Formula One franchise since their first release of F1 2009.

Codemasters have come a long way since then so we ask - is F1 2018 the best Formula One game yet?

Jamie has grown up playing many F1 titles from challenging Michael Schumacher for the world championship on F1 2001 to having to settle with the ugly noses on F1 2012.

So it's fair to say he's experienced some good and bad F1 titles over the years.

The latest F1 game sees the circuits of Paul Ricard (French Grand Prix) and Hockenheim return to the calendar.

While the latest addition to classic cars of Brawn GP's championship winning car, the BGP 001, will be a very popular choice for fans who remember Jenson Button's historic championship win under Ross Brawn after Honda sold the team to the former Ferrari team principal.

Here is your full list of new and previous classic cars for F1 2018.

New Classic Cars

1970s and Early 1980s

-- 1972 Lotus 72D

-- 1976 Ferrari 312 T2

-- 1976 McLaren M23D

-- 1978 Lotus 79

-- 1979 Ferrari 312 T4

-- 1982 McLaren MP4/1B

Returning from F1 2017

-- 2010 Red Bull RB6

-- 2008 McLaren MP4-23

-- 2007 Ferrari F 2007

-- 2006 Renault R26

-- 2004 Ferrari F2004

-- 2002 Ferrari F2002

-- 1998 McLaren MP4-13

-- 1996 Williams FW18

-- 1995 Ferrari 412T2

-- 1992 Williams FW14

-- 1991 McLaren MP4/6

-- 1988 McLaren MP4/4

2 New ‘Tier 1’ Classic Cars*

-- 2009 Brawn BGP-001

-- 2003 Williams FW25

-- Both cars are exclusive DLC content for pre-order/Day 1 “Headline Edition” Digital & Boxed (DLC sold after 60 days).

