"We can’t wait to welcome back crowds" - Baku Circuit director expects 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP 'to be a sell-out’

The Azerbaijan GP promoter has said that they expect a sell-out for their F1 event in June. The Executive Director of the Baku City Circuit, Arif Rahimov, mentioned that the interest in the sport is high and expects it to reflect in ticket sales.

Optimistic about the Azerbaijan GP in 2022, Rahimov said:

“Formula 1 races around the world are reporting record crowds as spectators flock to circuits as countries are opening up again after the pandemic. It’s the same in Azerbaijan as we have seen huge interest for tickets for this year’s race in June. We can’t wait to welcome back crowds to what is set to be a sell-out.”

Baku City Circuit @BakuCityCircuit

Sea

Summer Vibes



We’ve given you three reasons, now YOU tell us why you will be with us in Baku for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix!



#AzerbaijanGP

Baku

#F1

#StreetFighters SunSeaSummer VibesWe’ve given you three reasons, now YOU tell us why you will be with us in Baku for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix! #F1 Baku Sun ✅Sea ✅Summer Vibes ✅ We’ve given you three reasons, now YOU tell us why you will be with us in Baku for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix!👇#AzerbaijanGP#F1Baku#F1#StreetFighters https://t.co/RrILG08H4O

The Baku circuit chief revealed that the global trend at F1 venues is that most circuits are reporting high ticket sales in the post-lockdown atmosphere. Although Baku hosted the race in 2021 without spectators, they have been unable to host a race with spectators since 2019. The Caspian capital’s street circuit has always thrown up the most interesting race action on the calendar.

Elated at welcoming fans back to the circuit, Rahimov said:

“People have been locked in their homes and they are hungry to return to big events once more. Across the world, ticket companies are reporting sell-outs within days of going on-sale because people want experiences like Formula 1 again. Races are reporting record crowds as countries are opening up and returning to normal. In Baku we are taking into consideration all the necessary precautions so everyone is safe and we’re delighted to be welcoming fans back in June.”

The Azerbaijan GP is scheduled for June 10 to 12, 2022, and will be part of a double-header with the Canadian GP.

Azerbaijan F1 race is already witnessing a spike in ticket sales compared to previous years

Arif Rahimov claimed there is already a spike in domestic sales compared to last year’s Azerbaijan GP. Although the majority of ticket buyers are international, the F1 race promoter expects a sellout as the dates draw nearer.

Outlining his expectations for ticket sales for the Baku race, Rahimov said:

“Right now the split is 60/40 with 60 per cent of the sales from international fans. But we have found in previous years that the local market is quite ‘last minute’ from a sales perspective. In saying that, we have sold many more tickets domestically ahead of this year’s race than we did at the same stage before the 2019 event…Plus, this year the Grand Prix will be in June so the climate will be perfect — warm and sunny! Overall, the trend is really good and we believe we could sell out prior to the race weekend.”

Baku City Circuit @BakuCityCircuit



Experience the most unpredictable race in F1 live and in person.



#AzerbaijanGP

#F1

#StreetFighters The Home of the Street Fighters is back and this year, EVERYONE is invited. 5 races. 5 different winners. Will the streak finally be broken? There is only one way to find out!Experience the most unpredictable race in F1 live and in person. The Home of the Street Fighters is back and this year, EVERYONE is invited. 5 races. 5 different winners. Will the streak finally be broken? There is only one way to find out! 😉 Experience the most unpredictable race in F1 live and in person.#AzerbaijanGP#F1#StreetFighters https://t.co/pK24qeKurz

With all the races allowing spectators in 2022, every circuit has seen a growth in ticket sales. With the 2021 season becoming a blockbuster, the demand for F1 has grown extensively globally, resulting in a demand for several races on the calendar. For now, the Azerbaijan circuit is contracted to the F1 calendar until 2023.

