"We know what we're doing, you're wrong": When Lewis Hamilton pulled back the curtain on how Mercedes ignored his pleas to make the car better

Former Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton claimed that the German team refused to listen to his suggestions ahead of the 2023 season to make the car better on track. The Brackley-based outfit had a difficult first year in the new era regulations as it finished P3 in the constructors championship behind Red Bull and Ferrari, and could only register one race win the entire season.

The world champion had introduced a zero pod concept which was different from other teams who went for a downwash concept to generate maximum downforce in the era of ground effect cars.

In an episode of season six of Netflix's Drive to Survive, Hamilton spoke about his plea to Mercedes in his attempt to change the concept of the car but mentioned that it was ignored. He said:

"Last year I remember complaining to the team and being like, 'Look we have to make these changes like otherwise, this is the trajectory we're going to go on and this is where we're going to end up and it's please please do something about it.'

I remember that they said like, 'We know what we're doing, you're wrong,' and that was definitely an interesting moment. I was like okay, I step back, don't want to step on anybody's toes. Then yeah when we got into the season, we spoke again like, 'Oh, maybe you're right.'" (2:00)

Mercedes ultimately changed the concept in the middle of the 2023 season and improved performances as it managed to finish P-2 in the Constructors Championship ahead of Ferrari. On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton finished P3 in the driver's championship but failed to win a race for the second successive year.

When Lewis Hamilton spoke about the "difficult" 2023 season despite finishing P3

Former Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton stated that 2023 was a "difficult" season for him as it made him question certain aspects and create some self-doubt.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the seven-time F1 world champion reflected on his campaign and said:

"Ultimately when you have difficult seasons like this, there are always going to be moments when you're like: 'Is it me, or is it the car? Do you still have it? Has it gone?' Because you're missing that, you know, when the magic happens, when everything comes together, the car and you, and that spark, it's extraordinary.

And that's what you're in the search for. I'm only human. If anyone in the world tells you they don't have those things, they're in denial. We're all human beings."

Hamilton returned to winning ways the following year, as he won twice in Silverstone and sparked in his final year with Mercedes. The British driver joined Ferrari in 2025 after ending his 12-year partnership with the German team.

