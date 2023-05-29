What is Black and White Flag in F1? Exploring its significance, when it’s used, and more

The black and white flag is one of many flags that are used during an F1 race. Flags are usually deployed by the FIA's race control department that is supervising a Grand Prix. They convey various information to specific drivers, teams, or the entire grid. Some might confuse the black and white flag with the checkered flag, though it serves a completely different purpose.

This flag can be used in all motorsports that are governed by the FIA International Sporting Code. It is mainly deployed for a specific driver and car and is shown only once as a warning to the driver that he has been reported for unsportsmanlike behavior. This flag is usually accompanied by the driver's race number.

Z 🏁 @Formula___news



Sainz gets a black and white flag for causing a collision



#f1 #MonacoGP MONACO GP LIVESainz gets a black and white flag for causing a collision MONACO GP LIVESainz gets a black and white flag for causing a collision #f1 #MonacoGP

The unsportsmanlike behavior can include weaving to much on the track just to defend a position, purposefully not giving any space on a turn, moving under braking, brake checking other drivers, causing a collision, etc.

Of course, this is just a warning flag and will not hamper a driver's race in any way. However, if the driver is caught performing other kinds of antics on track, he will be punished with a penalty. The level of penalty is decided by race control based on the incident.

If a driver is involved in an extremely glaring incident, he might even be shown a complete black flag, which indicates that he has been disqualified from the F1 race.

In the 2023 F1 Monaco GP, Carlos Sainz was shown a black and white flag for causing a collision. He was trying to go past Esteban Ocon but was too ambitious. He rammed into the Frenchman's car, destroying the right end plate of his front wing and getting the warning flag.

Max Verstappen reflects on the chaotic 2023 F1 Monaco GP

Despite the 2023 F1 Monaco GP being chaotic, Max Verstappen managed to win the historic race. Speaking about the tricky conditions to David Coulthard in Parc Ferme after the race, the reigning world champion explained how the rain made the race even tougher.

"It was quite a difficult one because we were on the Medium initial and of course Fernando was on the hard tire. We didn't want to go that long, but we had to. The rain was coming so we didn't know really what was going on. Then it started to rain. Lap by lap it was more and more so at one point we had to go on the Inters. It's quite difficult in that scenario."

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : "It was quite a difficult one because we were on the medium and Alonso on hards. Then the rain was coming. The tyres were graining but when we got through it the pace picked up. Very lovely that. That was the real Monaco. Very difficult but we managed it."



-Max Verstappen… : "It was quite a difficult one because we were on the medium and Alonso on hards. Then the rain was coming. The tyres were graining but when we got through it the pace picked up. Very lovely that. That was the real Monaco. Very difficult but we managed it."-Max Verstappen… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 📰: "It was quite a difficult one because we were on the medium and Alonso on hards. Then the rain was coming. The tyres were graining but when we got through it the pace picked up. Very lovely that. That was the real Monaco. Very difficult but we managed it."-Max Verstappen… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/L1NvlpiNLG

Verstappen's pitstop for the intermediate tires at the right moment allowed him to keep the lead and win the race. Moreover, Aston Martin made a mistake by putting on the medium tires on Fernando Alonso, which forced him to pit for intermediates once again.

Poll : 0 votes