"What else is he going to do?": Former Ferrari team manager gives his take on Charles Leclerc's rumored contract extension with the Italian brand

Former Ferrari team manager Peter Windsor feels Charles Leclerc should stick with the Prancing Horse and renew his contract with them. For several seasons now, there have been discussions about whether Charles Leclerc should move away from the Italian team in hopes of starting to win races and championships. However, Windsor explained how almost all the doors are closed for the Monagasque.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Peter Windsor was quite sure that Charles Leclerc would sign a new contract with Ferrari. He mimicked what Leclerc will be thinking while mulling over the contract and his future in the sport.

"I think I'm sure he would [sign with Ferrari] because it's good for his motivation to say, 'Right, no point, get on with it, Leclerc. You're going to sign a new contract with Ferrari, nowhere else you're going to go that's going to be better than Ferrari. So get on with, it's a great team, you can still do stuff, there's lots of time to go and recharge your batteries, new contract, go for it,'" F1 pundit said.

Tweet of Charles Leclerc with his third-placed trophy after the 2023 F1 Belgian GP (Image via Sportskeeda)

Furthermore, he praised Charles Leclerc's manager, Nicolas Todt, who will most likely sort out the best contract details for the driver. Windsor made it clear that there is no opening in any other top team for the Monagasque. He concluded:

"So I'd be amazed if that isn't happening. Nicolas Todt manages him, so I'm sure Nicolas has got all that sorted with the money and everything. That'd be the logical thing for him to do."

"What else is he going to do? Who else are you going to drive for? Alpine? I don't think so...Red Bull? No, not while Max is there. So Mercedes? Well, who's he going to replace at Mercedes? Nobody."

Charles Leclerc is still determined to help Ferrari win championships

It is no secret that Charles Leclerc has immense love for Ferrari. It was his childhood dream to drive for the legendary F1 team, and his current dream is to win with them.

In a recent interview with Corriere Della Sera, the Monagasque spoke about how the race wins in 2022 felt great, but he did not enjoy them as much. This is solely because he wants to help Ferrari win championships, not just races. He said:

"They are beautiful, but I didn't enjoy them. The memory of 2022 is too fresh. We must not settle for a second or third place. Ferrari deserves to win and we must lead them to win."

Tweet about Leclerc's quote about winning with Ferrari (Image via Sportskeeda)

Currently, Ferrari is fourth in the constructors' championship, while Leclerc is fifth in the drivers' championship.