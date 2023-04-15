What happened to Charles Leclerc’s father? Taking a look at his illness

Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc is regarded as one of the sport's up-and-coming stars. To date in his career, he has dazzled audiences across the globe with his prowess behind the wheel of an F1 car.

Leclerc's racing career has generated a great deal of knowledge, but little is known about his family, particularly how his father, towards whom the F1 racer shows great respect, passed away.

Charles Leclerc misses his father dearly and loved him greatly. After the F1 racer expressed love for his father in a social media post, followers across the world became interested in the circumstances surrounding his father's passing.

Herve Leclerc spent his final years battling cancer, which caused him to pass away at the age of 54. Charles's father's deteriorating disease proved to be too much for his aged body to manage, and he eventually passed away from his prolonged sickness.

In 2017, Herve Leclerc's died just four days before Leclerc won the feature race of the Formula 2 Championship round in Baku.

Since then, the Monegasque has excelled in Formula One and is regarded as one of the sport's upcoming stars. His F1 career got off to a promising start with a few early victories, but as the year has gone on, his contention for the 2022 Drivers Championship has also gradually diminished.

Charles Leclerc, who is only 25 years old, has a promising future ahead of him given Ferrari's earlier vow that he will be their next world champion.

Charles Leclerc possesses a rare quality, according to a sports medicine doctor

Dr. Riccardo Ceccarelli, a sports medicine expert, has explained how Charles Leclerc possesses a talent that allows him to perform at his peak.

Despite all of his personal and professional challenges, Leclerc has demonstrated an exceptional capacity to generate comebacks. And it is precisely what he requires at Ferrari right now.

“He is always hyper-critical with himself. He rigorously recognizes the mistakes made. But then he has the ability to turn the page and look to the future in a constructive way like few others can,” Dr. Ceccarelli said during an interview.

The Monegasque has often proved how each defeat simply strengthens him. Despite all of his trials and tribulations, Leclerc has never given up hope. For example, he won the F2 feature races in Baku barely four days after his father, Hervé Leclerc, died.

This is just one example of how the 25-year-old has overcome major obstacles. The Ferrari driver will now seek to utilize his personal experience to assist Ferrari in their attempt to return to their rightful place.

