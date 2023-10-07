What happened in the Indianapolis 2005 F1 race? Entire controversy explored

The 2005 Formula One race held at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway remains a mythic event in F1 history till date. Not for its thrilling on-track action, but for the unprecedented Michelin tire controversy that unfolded.

Being home to one of the oldest and most important racing events of the calendar year, the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway ranks among the most prestigious racing tracks in the world. Over the years, the circuit has also been home to NASCAR's Brickyard Race, which has been held annually since 1994.

Thus, when F1 was looking for a home in the US for its annual Grand Prix at the turn of the millennium, it turned its head towards the grand spectacle of Indianapolis. It seemingly made up for a perfect union in the racing world.

The first race in the year 2000 itself was anything but proof of that. With an estimated turnout of 250,000 fans in the arena, the event was a grand success, culminating in a triumphant performance by Ferrari's Michael Schumacher.

Soon, though, what seemed to be a match made in heaven, the F1 races at the Indianapolis circuit started to show cracks of failure.

The Formula One cars failed to bundle up an impressive atmosphere at the massive circuit which was curated for races featuring 33 cars. The FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) seemed to be in a quandary, chalking up the ideal date for the annual event.

These ailments reached their peak in 2005, culminating in a massive controversy revolving around Michelin, one of the prominent tire manufacturers in Formula One at the time.

Days leading up to the race, Michelin discovered a safety concern with their tires, specifically at the high-speed turn 13, also known as the banked Turn 1 of the Indianapolis circuit.

The concerns were heightened after Toyota's new signee and Michael Schumacher's sibling Ralf Schumacher suffered a massive crash at the banked corner. The incident occurred during the weekend's practice race and Ralf was replaced by Ricardo Zonta.

As a result, Michelin recommended to teams using their tires not to participate in the race, fearing potential catastrophic failures at this turn. This put seven of the 10 teams on the grid in a predicament - follow Michelin's advice and withdraw, or risk driver safety and participate.

Consequently, the race organizers, FIA and teams tried to find a compromise. They proposed a solution where the affected teams could slow down through Turn 13. However, this was met with resistance, as it was deemed impractical and potentially dangerous.

Ultimately, an agreement was not reached, and the race began with just six cars on the grid, all using Bridgestone tires, which were unaffected by the issue. The remaining 14 cars, equipped with Michelin tires, withdrew from the race after the formation lap, making it one of the most peculiar spectacles in F1 history.

What was the fallout of the Michelin crisis at the 2005 F1 Indianapolis GP?

With only three teams - Ferrari, Jordan, and Minardi - starting the race, it was Michael Schumacher who claimed the victory in the six-man fight, notably his only win of the season.

This incident had profound ramifications. The fallout led to significant backlash from fans, critics, and stakeholders alike. The sport's reputation took a considerable hit as fans demanded refunds for their bizarre experience.

The then Minardi boss, Paul Stoddart, publically made his frustrations known as he apologized to the fans for the way things panned out during the weekend. He aptly stated to Dutch television during the race:

“It’s the saddest day in Formula 1’s recent history.”

Furthermore, it was a turning point for Michelin's involvement in Formula One. The events from the Indianapolis race made way for the French tyre-making company's exit from F1 in 2006.

The 2005 race in Indianapolis also affected the future of Formula One in the United States. Despite respectable turnouts in the two races over the next two seasons, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway withdrew from the F1 calendar after the 2007 season.

It wasn't before 2012 when Formula One found its way back into the States through the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

In retrospect, the 2005 Indianapolis F1 race remains to be a standout event in the history of the sport for all the wrong reasons. Not only did it make up for a bizarre racing experience for the motorsport community, it paved the way for the future of Formula One in the United States.