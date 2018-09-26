What's next for Esteban Ocon? Possible destinations in 2019

Indian GamerX FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 39 // 26 Sep 2018, 21:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Esteban Ocon (pictured, right) during one of the practice sessions ahead of the Singapore GP

With this year's Russian Grand Prix taking place this weekend and the 2018 season coming to an eventual end, Esteban Ocon still doesn't know what the future holds for him ahead of the upcoming 2019 campaign.

The current Force India driver is yet to have a seat confirmed for next year, with speculation expected to intensify in the coming weeks following the announcement of Antonio Giovanzzi racing for the Sauber - replacing Marcus Ericsson to partner veteran Kimi Raikkonen.

Ocon's hopes for securing a new deal appears increasingly unlikely, though there are still some slots open in a few teams that remain as potential destinations for Ocon.

With that in mind, let's take a look at those teams in particular where Ocon might be racing during the 2019 season:

Force India

Ocon, despite the ongoing speculation, is still at Force India currently. The team's well-documented struggles saw the team taken over by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, whose son Lance is more than likely set to join them ahead of the new season.

2016 champion Nico Rosberg spoke publicly about the situation, criticising the fact that the 22-year-old's future is still uncertain, despite being such an impressive driver.

Meanwhile, Ocon's existing teammate Sergio Perez could potentially remain too - so the odds are certainly not in the Frenchman's favour.

Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso are yet to announce their driver line-up for 2019, as Pierre Gasly is set to join Red Bull Racing while Brendon Hartley is likely to be replaced by the returning Daniel Kvyat, there could be one more slot left in the team - which Ocon may comfortably occupy.

Kvyat, who spent this year as part of Ferrari's development team, could make a surprise Toro Rosso return

Williams

Just like the Toro Rosso, Williams are also yet to announce their revised line-up. Stroll's proposed move to Force India means there's an available seat, as Sergey Sirotkin could be replaced by the experienced Robert Kubica, who is targeting a remarkable return next year.

In the coming weekends, we're likely to develop a clearer understanding of exactly where Ocon will find himself ahead of the 2019 campaign - whether that be his third F1 season or taking a year out from competition, as a reserve driver or pursuing other options for instance.