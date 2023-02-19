What makes Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari SF23 a title challenger in 2023?

Ferrari's SF-23 was officially launched on February 14, with high expectations placed on the car following the success of its predecessor, the F1-75. The SF-23 is said to be lighter, more reliable, and aerodynamically more efficient than its predecessor, with increased engine power.

The car was launched and headed out on track at the Fiorano circuit for a display. Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz drove the new challenger around the circuit.

New reports suggest that the new car is deeply innovative. It is reportedly the only car that utilizes an S-Duct. According to a tweet by the account F1 Data Analysis, the design of the car allows for high-pressure energy to flow through the low-placed intake and re-emerge over the sidepod. This provides high-energy flow to the rear, maximizing downforce.

Ferrari are confident the new design is legal and have not made an attempt to hide it. They are also happy with the progress the car is showing at the Maranello testing.

The new regulations regarding car aerodynamics introduced in 2022 meant that many cars experienced porpoising. The new Ferrari reportedly had minimal porpoising during testing at the Fiorano Circuit. Reports suggest that the SF-23 will be “one second faster” than the previous model.

Frederic Vasseur tasked with bringing the championship back to Ferrari

Frederic Vasseur, the former CEO and team principal of Sauber, will oversee the SF-23 project as the new head of Ferrari's F1 team. Vasseur is tasked with bringing the Maranello outfit its first championship win since 2007 and is confident in his ability to do so.

The Italian team has an amazing car and two brilliant drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, at its disposal to attempt to overhaul Red Bull's domination.

The SF-23 is the first car to be produced under Vasseur's leadership and is expected to be the challenger that will help the team achieve its goal of winning a championship. With its combination of increased power, reliability, and aerodynamic efficiency, SF-23 is poised to make a big impact in the upcoming 2023 season.

Fans and competitors alike will be eagerly awaiting its debut to see how it performs on the track in Bahrain. The team has opted to go back to naming its cars SF after a season of F1-75. The 2022 car was named as such to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Enzo Ferrari firing up the red beast.

The SF23 will be seen in action in Bahrain when the season starts on March 5.

