What to expect in 2020 F1 Testing?

As the dawn of 2020 F1 season approaches on the horizon, the excitement is building up rampantly. With most of the liveries unveiled and shakedowns complete, the build-up to the race is getting intense with each day. Let's analyze what we can expect during the testing.

Battle of the Aces

In terms of performance, this is an undeniable fact that the Red Bull and Ferrari teams are getting closer to the Mercedes team. With regulation changes expected in the 2021 season, the 2020 season brings in an opportunity for the Mercedes' arch-rivals Ferrari and the Red Bull to climb up the ladder and show their mettle. The F1 fanatics would argue for a fierce battle of skill, and strategy within the top 3 teams in the 200 season. The competitiveness gets compounded by the presence of high potential drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc.

What would be interesting to watch out in the testing period is the mental edge which a team can get. The best performer will go into the racing season with much calmer nerves. However, an unexpected result can put one of the top performers in a tense situation. The testing is merely a battle of data before the teams lock horns in the race.

Middle 4 Madness

The mid-battle has never offered so much enthusiasm to the racing as this season brings in. Riding on the improved stint last year by AlphaTauri(Formerly Toro Rosso) and Mclaren, the mid-battle has become much more fierce in terms of reputations and elevating oneself to the A list. Renault and Racing Point have been consistent to be on and off the top 10 last year. Yet, their experience shall help them pave a way to spice up the battle.

The testing session of 6 days(divided into two 3 days sessions) will be a proving point for these teams. Both, Mclaren and Toro Rosso, were able to pierce the top 6 positions last year and they will be looking forward to repeating it more often this season. Hence, these teams come with confidence this season and would be in a mood to make a bold statement during the testing.

The Backbenchers

Haas has been unlucky in the terms of car performance issues during the whole 2019 season. Few concerns hindered their performance and couldn't be dealt with till the end of the season resulting in a below-par performance. Their High-Calibre drivers(Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean) will be wishing for a good on-track car which they can put to work on the tarmac.

The concerns for the AlfaRomeo aren't balmy too. With Raikenon in his waning days of F1 career, it will need an awe-inspiring combination of Man and Machine to pull off any positives for the American Team.

The Williams Team has been good in only one thing last season - a deserving farewell to Robert Kubica. The car was not on par with the peers and lacked the design and machinery to keep up with the other teams. Anything above the 19th position in the race will be a positive for the team as the team desperately yearns for a turnaround.