What is an 'undercut' in F1? Explaining strategy in motorsport's top flight

An undercut in F1 is a pit-stop strategy in which a driver pits for fresh tires before their competitor in front of them does. The purpose of an undercut is to pass other cars on fresher tires, effectively “undercutting” them. The idea is that fresh tires will allow the driver to set faster lap times.

An undercut is a high-risk, high-reward strategy that can be the difference between winning and losing a race. It requires precise timing, good decision-making, and quick pit work by the team. When executed correctly, an undercut can provide a driver with a crucial advantage on the track.

A classic example of a successful undercut would be Sebastian Vettel at the 2019 F1 Singapore GP. In Singapore, the circuit characteristics are very much suited for an undercut. The track is tight and twisty and overtaking is at a premium, particularly for those on the same tire strategy. Vettel took advantage of this very fact.

Un día como hoy en 2019, Sebastián Vettel con un brillante undercut logro ganar la carrera en Singapur un circuito de callejero, entro a pits en la vuelta 20 y después de una vuelta rápido paso enfrente de Charles Leclerc.

The German pitted from third place, and as leaders Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton stayed out on track, Vettel emerged ahead of them to take the lead. An open track ahead of him and no dirty air meant Vettel lapped four seconds quicker than his competitors.

He went on to win the race, in what was one of the highlights of his F1 career. It was the last race the four-time world champion won in his F1 career. Ferrari terminated their contract with the German the following season and Vettel moved to Aston Martin.

What is an overcut in F1?

An overcut in F1 is a pit-stop strategy in which a driver stays out on track for an extended period of time in an attempt to gain a strategic advantage over their competitors. The idea is that the extra laps will increase the gap between the driver and the cars behind them, making it harder for those cars to pass when they eventually pit.

All the key moments of the #USGP in one chart: #Verstappen and #Hamilton had an amazing race-long strategic battle #Leclerc was super fast! Had the pace to match PER. #Sainz did well despite a slow stop and soft tyres! #Vettel succeeded with the overcut.

The overcut is the opposite of the undercut and is used when a driver wants to maintain their position on track rather than gain an advantage through a pit stop. It can be a risky strategy as drivers are putting their tires and brakes under extra stress, leaving themselves vulnerable to faster cars behind them.

The success of an overcut depends on a variety of factors, including tire wear, track conditions, and the pace of the drivers behind.

Now that you're informed on some classic Formula 1 tactics, you'll know exactly what Crofty and Martin Brundle are talking about next time in the commentary box.

