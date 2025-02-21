When F1 journalist requested Fernando Alonso to be the 'ambassador of peace' between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg

In 2014, Fernando Alonso was offered an opportunity to become ambassador of peace between Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. The duo had been indulged in fierce rivalry while fighting for the title. But Alonso opined that both are in a privileged position.

Ad

Mercedes dominated the turbo hybrid era of F1 from 2014 to 2021, winning eight constructors championships. However, in 2014, their drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, weren't on the best terms.

The duo were fighting neck-and-neck in the drivers championship race, leading to heated moments on the track.

Meanwhile, during the 2014 Italian Grand Prix press conference, Fernando Alonso of Ferrari was asked by a journalist to be an 'ambassador of peace' between the Mercedes teammates.

Ad

Trending

However, Alonso refused to accept the offer. He explained:

"I am definitely not the ambassador of peace. Yes, in 2007 the thing (his partnership with Lewis in McLaren) didn’t work as we wanted. It was never a problem with Lewis; we had a very professional relationship, and we both are very competitive people.” [0.40]

"I’m sure these two will move forward. They have a clear target, which is winning the world championship. Both of them are in a privileged position to fight for the goal. And as outsiders, we will try to enjoy this beautiful battle as much as possible. The sport is made of these kinds of things. They have a good problem: fighting for the world championship."

Ad

Ad

In 2014, Lewis Hamilton beat Nico Rosberg by 67 points to clinch his second drivers championship.

Moreover, in 2016, Rosberg had his revenge, beating Hamilton by five points to secure his maiden title. However, shortly after, he announced his sudden retirement from F1.

Meanwhile, Alonso finished P6 in 2014 with Scuderia Ferrari and mostly struggled during his brief stint with the Italian team.

Lewis Hamilton needs confidence with Ferrari, says Fernando Alonso

Charles Leclerc [L] Fernando Alonso [C] Lewis Hamilton [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Lewis Hamilton is set to make a monumental transition to Scuderia Ferrari in the 2025 F1 season. While the buzz around the groundbreaking debut is high, Fernando Alonso has warned Hamilton of adjustment issues.

Ad

Talking to media during the F175 event, Alonso opined (via GP Blog):

"It's more about adapting to the car than anything else. Hamilton has to see how the car is driven; Leclerc has more experience. Lewis also suffered a bit with Russell last year, so he also has to gain confidence. But we know the quality he has, and if he has a good car, he will be a sure candidate."

Fernando Alonso had previously been teammates with Lewis Hamilton in McLaren in 2007. However, since more than a decade has passed since then, Alonso is wary of the British driver's ability to adjust to Ferrari in a short span of time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback