When Fernando Alonso was teased by Will Buxton as rumors of him dating Taylor Swift surfaced

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Aug 29, 2025 10:22 GMT
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift...Credits-Getty

F1 pundit Will Buxton previously teased two-time F1 World Champion and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso during the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix regarding rumors of him dating Taylor Swift. The Spanish driver was having a breakthrough season with the British team in his first year with them, and a bucket load of podiums in the first half.

Ad

Apart from his performances on the track, Alonso also found himself caught reports dating the American pop star after she released a new song "imgonnagetyouback" and made a reference to Aston Martin.

During that time, both Swift and Alonso had broken off their relationships with their respective partners and were single. Social media was set ablaze with reports of the two dating, with even F1 personnel having fun with the idea.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the pre-race interviews in Baku in 2023, Will Buxton hilariously mixed up Taylor Swift's songs in his bid to get Fernando Alonso's reaction to the rumors, as the former asked:

"I have to ask this one because if I don't I'll be leaving a 'Blank Space'. But I know it potentially is your 'Love Story' and nobody else's. But there obviously have been rumors..."
Ad

Alonso smiled through the whole ordeal and replied:

"I have nothing to say, mate. I mean, it is so complicated, the new Baku format already."
Ad

Taylor Swift went on to date American football player Travis Kelce for two years, while the 44-year-old F1 driver became involved with DAZN reporter Melissa Jimenez.

Fernando Alonso comments on Taylor Swift's engagement announcement

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso gave a short reaction to American pop star Taylor Swift announcing her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs forward Travis Kelce ahead of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.

Ad

As per GPBlog, the former Ferrari driver was asked about his reaction to the news, to which he said:

"Good, congratulations, I guess?"

Alonso was more open about answering questions about the on-track matters and told Autosport that he believed that the Silverstone-based outfit should not have brought sub-optimal upgrades, saying:

“You learn from mistakes, and you learn from the things that didn't work. But I don't think that it was a great thing to bring upgrades that didn't deliver what we were expecting. So there were some kind of mistakes in the process of designing something, producing something, and believing that it would make the car faster.
Ad
“And when those parts are not making the car faster, you need to undo some of the steps and know where the mistake was made. And as I said, even if we learn from that, it should never have happened."

The upgrades have dented Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso's momentum from the 2023 season, and have the British team back into from midfield after making the necessary adjustments at the start of the current regulations.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Devang Chauhan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications