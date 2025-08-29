When Fernando Alonso was teased by Will Buxton as rumors of him dating Taylor Swift surfaced

F1 pundit Will Buxton previously teased two-time F1 World Champion and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso during the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix regarding rumors of him dating Taylor Swift. The Spanish driver was having a breakthrough season with the British team in his first year with them, and a bucket load of podiums in the first half.Apart from his performances on the track, Alonso also found himself caught reports dating the American pop star after she released a new song &quot;imgonnagetyouback&quot; and made a reference to Aston Martin.During that time, both Swift and Alonso had broken off their relationships with their respective partners and were single. Social media was set ablaze with reports of the two dating, with even F1 personnel having fun with the idea.In the pre-race interviews in Baku in 2023, Will Buxton hilariously mixed up Taylor Swift's songs in his bid to get Fernando Alonso's reaction to the rumors, as the former asked:&quot;I have to ask this one because if I don't I'll be leaving a 'Blank Space'. But I know it potentially is your 'Love Story' and nobody else's. But there obviously have been rumors...&quot;Alonso smiled through the whole ordeal and replied:&quot;I have nothing to say, mate. I mean, it is so complicated, the new Baku format already.&quot;Taylor Swift went on to date American football player Travis Kelce for two years, while the 44-year-old F1 driver became involved with DAZN reporter Melissa Jimenez.Fernando Alonso comments on Taylor Swift's engagement announcementAston Martin driver Fernando Alonso gave a short reaction to American pop star Taylor Swift announcing her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs forward Travis Kelce ahead of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.As per GPBlog, the former Ferrari driver was asked about his reaction to the news, to which he said:&quot;Good, congratulations, I guess?&quot;Alonso was more open about answering questions about the on-track matters and told Autosport that he believed that the Silverstone-based outfit should not have brought sub-optimal upgrades, saying:“You learn from mistakes, and you learn from the things that didn't work. But I don't think that it was a great thing to bring upgrades that didn't deliver what we were expecting. So there were some kind of mistakes in the process of designing something, producing something, and believing that it would make the car faster.“And when those parts are not making the car faster, you need to undo some of the steps and know where the mistake was made. And as I said, even if we learn from that, it should never have happened.&quot;The upgrades have dented Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso's momentum from the 2023 season, and have the British team back into from midfield after making the necessary adjustments at the start of the current regulations.