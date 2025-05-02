When FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem made an appearance on Top Gear with Jeremy Clarkson

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem previously made an appearance on the popular British TV show 'Top Gear' with Jeremy Clarkson. The Emirati has been a controversial figure in the sport ever since he took the helm of the sport's governing body in 2022, preceeding former Ferrari manager Jean Todt.

Ad

However, before being the head of FIA, Ben Sulayem was a renowned rally driver in the 80s and 90s and even won the Middle East Rally Championship 14 times, making him one of the most successful drivers in the series.

After hanging up his gloves at the end of 2002, Ben Sulayem transitioned into leadership roles in the FIA and slowly climbed up the ranks before becoming the President.

In a clip floating on social media, Mohammed Ben Sulayem could be seen in an episode of 'Top Gear' with Jeremy Clarkson in 1996. The 63-year-old was seen standing alongside a plethora of Ferraris and even drove one with Clarkson.

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the last couple of months, the FIA President has been pushing the idea of returning to the V10s in F1 in the future.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem comments on the possibility of returning to V10 engines

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem stated that he recently called a meeting to discuss the possibility of returning to V10 engines in F1 and running them on sustainable fuels in the coming years.

Ad

As per Top Gear, the Emirati informed the fans on his Instagram in February about the subject and said:

“This week’s F1 launch in London has triggered a lot of positive discussion on the future of the sport. While we look forward to the introduction of the 2026 regulations on chassis and power units, we must also lead the way on future technological motorsport trends. We should consider a range of directions, including the roaring sound of the V10 running on sustainable fuel.”

Ad

However, Mohammed Ben Sulayem emphasized the importance of having the support of all F1 teams to go ahead with the idea, adding:

“Whichever direction is chosen, we must support the teams and manufacturers in ensuring cost control on R&D expenditure. Delivering for our members and fans will always be at the heart of all we do alongside important work to make the sport safer and more sustainable for decades to come, ensuring future generations can enjoy F1.”

Ad

F1 will roll into 2026 with new engine regulations as the sport will introduce power units with a 50/50 split of ICE and battery pack. The idea of the V10 returning to the sport emerged after several manufacturers spoke about the troubles they were facing in running the engines smoothly.

Many even considered delaying the new regulations and have V10s in their place, but the teams disagreed with the suggestion and continued with the upcoming engines.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More