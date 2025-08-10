"When did Lewis Hamilton decide to be an American?": When Jeremy Clarkson took a dig at the 7x F1 champion

British TV Personality Jeremy Clarkson previously took a dig at Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton by claiming that the latter had become &quot;American&quot;. The seven-time F1 world champion's fame has risen over the last decade due to his on-track results and charismatic off-track persona.The British driver has transcended the sport and has become the face of F1 in several countries around the world, particularly the USA. The 40-year-old has made friends in the States in the world of fashion and entertainment, and is a regular attendee at the biggest social events in the country.Lewis Hamilton often spends most of his off-time in the USA, which has been the case for over a decade. The Brit has also fondly spoken about the influences of Hip-Hop culture and fashion in his life. He initially rubbed off many racing fanatics with his lifestyle change and being more American as opposed to leaning into his British nationality.Clarkson, who became popular by hosting the popular series 'Top Gear' and 'Grand Tour, was one of the few who were irked by Hamilton's lifestyle change and even tweeted on X in 2016, saying:&quot;When did Lewis Hamilton decide to be an American?&quot;Lewis Hamilton faced many naysayers during that time as he became more expressive. He was called out for wearing fashionable outfits in the paddock and accused of focusing more on his off-track lifestyle than on-track racing.Lewis Hamilton urges for a key change in F1Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that F1 needed to evolve in terms of making an off-track impact as they visit different countries around the world. Speaking with RTBF, the 40-year-old spoke about restrictive driver contracts and said:“Drivers are bound by contracts that prevent them from talking to other teams. They can’t even talk to other teams. F1 has grown enormously, with revenues skyrocketing from £700 million to over £3 billion. This growth is not reflected in all employees’ salaries, which have not kept pace with the business.”He further added on the need to create a better environmental change:“When we visit all these countries, we must avoid leaving a mess behind. There should be upcycling and a proper recycling system. Every weekend, food is wasted. Meanwhile, people are dying of hunger.&quot;We can work with food banks to redistribute it. There are so many positive things we can do here. Not everything has been done yet, and that’s normal. It’s not about being perfect, but about making progress every year.&quot;Hamilton has often championed many key issues over the years, such as diversity in the sport and being more environmentally conscious. The former Mercedes driver has ditched his private plane and drives electric cars to commute in his bid to diminish his carbon footprint in the world.