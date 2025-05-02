When Lewis Hamilton gave a brilliant insight on why he doesn't want his future kids' ambition to be a racing driver

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton once revealed that he would not want his kids to follow in his path and become racing drivers. The British driver has been racing since he was eight years old and has been constantly performing at the highest of pressures for his entire life.

Ever since his last publicized relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger in 2015, the seven-time F1 world champion has shied away from discussing his personal life with the media.

However, a few years back, he gave a glimpse into his thoughts about his future kids following in his footsteps on Channel 4. Lewis Hamilton was against the idea of his kids having the same profession as him due to the unwanted pressure of being related to the former Mercedes driver, he said:

"I just hope when I have, if I have kids, they don't want to be racing drivers. When you look at our sport, when you look at the ex-drivers, and then their kids come through this. It's different for the kids following, right?.

"And I don't firstly, want that pressure to be there, and because people say, 'Oh, you already go there, because your name is Senna or so, so'. It's a frigging nightmare. I want to get lessons with Serena and be the next tennis player or something," Hamilton said.

However, the 40-year-old had recently claimed that he would not be having kids soon as he was racing at the highest level and focused on performing his best on the track.

Lewis Hamilton gives a sneak peek into his life in Italy

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he was 'loving his life' in Italy since he moved to the Italian team at the start of the 2025 season. The seven-time world champion spoke about his liking towards Italian cuisine and how he has been failing to get his hands off the food.

Speaking in the pre-race press conference in Miami, the Stevenage-born native said:

"Yeah, I love it. Trying to stay off the pizzas and the pasta, which I'm not doing very well with if I'm honest. I was there last week and had like three pizzas in two days. I have my hookup – he keeps bringing me a pizza. I text him late after the day and I'm like, "Hey, can I get a pizza?"

"He keeps bringing me one. But yeah, I really am enjoying it. Not living in Italy currently, but or spending more time is still something I really want to try and figure out how to do through the year."

Ahead of his move to Maranello, it was rumored that Lewis Hamilton would move to Milan and commute to the factory. However, the seven-time world champion had spoken about living in a motorhome near the factory.

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More