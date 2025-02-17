When Lewis Hamilton and his McLaren teammate sang 'Wonderwall by Oasis' in a pub

Former McLaren teammates Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton previously sang Wonderwall by Oasis in a pub at the end of the 2010 season. The two British drivers had a competitive rivalry in the British team when they were racing together for three years from 2010 to 2012.

Button, a reigning world champion from Brawn GP, which was taken over by Mercedes, moved to the Woking-based outfit and started the partnership in the best possible fashion, winning the first race in Australia.

However, despite being neck and neck for the majority of the season, he ultimately finished P5 in the standings, 26 points behind Hamilton, who was P4 in the standings. But both drivers lost the championship to Sebastian Vettel, as the German Red Bull driver took the double with McLaren finishing in P2.

In a video floating on YouTube in the BBC's season review, Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button could be seen swaying to Wonderwall by Oasis with the former even displaying his skills on a guitar.

Speaking with Sky Sports F1 in 2017, the 2009 world champion was asked to describe his time with Lewis Hamilton in the British team, to which Jenson Button replied:

"Our relationship was interesting. Because I came from Brawn, where I won the world championship in 2009 - and he won the previous world championship in 2008, with McLaren. I moved to his team if you like, so I walked in the door looking for that challenge of racing against Lewis Hamilton.

"He is unbelievably quick and, over one lap, he is the quickest guy I think that has ever driven a Formula One car. In a race, I could challenge him, and we could race for wins."

At the end of 2012, Hamilton moved away from McLaren to join Mercedes. He then went on to become one of the greatest drivers in F1 history, winning 6 world titles, 86 races and over 150 podiums.

Jenson Button gave his honest opinion on Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button stated that Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari was brave and he was excited to see the British driver racing for the Italian team in 2025.

Speaking with Sky Sports last year, the former Mclaren driver reflected:

"For Lewis, this is a brave move and a lot of respect to him, because he’s not just going to another team – he’s going to Ferrari. He’s going to a team where they speak Italian, a language he doesn’t know, a language that Charles does know very well. This is a biggie, so I’m excited for this and it’s great for F1.”

Lewis Hamilton made his first official appearance as a Ferrari driver on January 20. A couple of days later, he did his first run in a red car at the team's private testing circuit at Fiorano.

