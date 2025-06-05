When is the next F1 race? Exploring the dates, venue, and more of the Canadian GP

After concluding the first European triple header of the 2025 F1 season, the sport will move continents again and jump across the Atlantic to host the annual Canadian GP. It has been a frantic start to the 2025 campaign with nine races and two sprints already completed in just three months, which includes two triple headers.

With a relatively exciting start to the first third of the year, McLaren has emerged as the leaders of the pecking order with their drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris sitting 1-2 in the Drivers' standings, followed by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

The Woking-based outfit has been the fastest car on the grid and has only been rarely challenged by the four-time F1 world champion on occasion. Out of the nine completed races, they have come out victorious on seven occasions, with Piastri taking the top spot five times.

Although many had anticipated that the technical directive introduced during the Spanish Grand Prix would peg McLaren in terms of performance, it wasn't to be, as they comfortably held onto another 1-2 finish for the season. Heading into Montreal, the British team would look to break their streak at the track and win for the first time since 2012.

All about the dates, venue, and more of the Canadian GP

The 2025 Canadian GP will be held at the iconic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve from June 12-14 in Montreal. The race has been part of the F1 calendar since the 60s but moved to the current location in 1978.

The 4.361km track boasts of heavy braking, slow corners, and long straights with barriers nearby and is situated on an island. Consisting of iconic corners like 'Wall of Champions', it has two DRS zones and ample opportunities for overtaking.

The track action will begin on June 12 with two Practice sessions commencing from 13:30-14:30 and 17:00-18:00, respectively. The next day will be filled with action, with FP3 starting at 12:30-13:30, making way for qualifying from 16:00-17:00 later in the day. The main race on June 14 will start from 14:00 local time and will have F1 cars go around the track for 70 laps.

What happened in the 2024 Canadian GP?

The 2024 Canadian GP was arguably one of the most exciting races of the year, owing to changeable weather conditions and a three-way battle for victory between pole sitter George Russell, Max Verstappen, and Lando Norris.

All three drivers held the race lead for multiple laps, but Red Bull and Verstappen came out on top, despite Norris and McLaren being arguably the faster package in the conditions.

It was the Dutch driver's third consecutive victory at the Canadian GP, having previously won in 2022 and 2023, when the sport returned to the calendar after the COVID-19 pandemic.

