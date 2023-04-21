When Red Bull boss Christian Horner jumped half-naked into the Monaco swimming pool

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner once jumped into a swimming pool on the Monaco dock half-naked with nothing but a Superman cape. This bizarre moment happened way back in 2006 when the Austrian-British team was still young and nowhere near the level it is today.

In 2006, Red Bull had one of the worst starts to a season. Both David Coulthard and Christian Klien faced several retirements, mainly due to overheating issues. As the 2006 Monaco GP approached, Christian Horner had a feeling that none of his drivers would be able to finish on the podium.

Hence, he jokingly promised that he would jump naked in the outdoor swimming pool on the Monaco dock if one of his drivers finished on the podium.

Nonetheless, although David Coulthard started the race from seventh on the grid, he moved up to third as Kimi Raikkonen, Mark Webber, and Jarno Trulli retired. Additionally, Rubens Barrichello was penalized. The moment he moved up to P3, Coulthard came on the team radio and said:

"He did tell me, when I was doing the slowing-down lap, that he would jump in the pool naked..."

Coulthard happily celebrated at the podium, wearing a Superman cape. The same cape was used by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner when he kept his promise to jump in the swimming pool. Of course, he could not have jumped in the pool completely naked; hence, he humorously used Coulthard's Superman cape to cover himself.

Later on, he humorously expressed his regret for promising to do such a thing. He said:

"I stupidly made a throw-away comment that I would jump naked into the pool and it seems that later on, after a few drinks, I might just find myself jumping in there."

Red Bull team boss finds it tough to develop the RB19 further

It is no secret that Red Bull's RB19 is by far the fastest car on the 2023 F1 grid. With that machine, the team is able to easily pull a massive gap on other teams and win every single race so far. However, as the season progresses, Christian Horner feels that developing the RB19 will be extremely tough. F1 quoted him:

"I think it will be very tough for us to develop this car, because when you look at the amount of percentage time less we have compared to some of our rivals, it’s significant. But it is what it is. We just have to do the best we can with what we’ve got, be efficient, effective, and selective in what we choose to develop, and how we apportion our time."

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing Just you and the RB19 A quiet garageJust you and the RB19 A quiet garage 👀 Just you and the RB19 💙 https://t.co/3gQFS2A0UU

Red Bull has already built an extremely strong car, to the point where the development curve will plateau. Furthermore, they have a lot less wind tunnel time compared to others. These limitations could likely affect the top team as the season progresses.

Poll : 0 votes