  When Sebastian Vettel hilariously called out rival Lewis Hamilton for distracting him during his answer

When Sebastian Vettel hilariously called out rival Lewis Hamilton for distracting him during his answer

By Devang Chauhan
Published Aug 21, 2025 11:01 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Previews - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes AMG and ex-F1 driver Sebastian Vettel walk together- Source: Getty

Former four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel previously called out his rival Lewis Hamilton after the latter hilariously distracted him during his answer after the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix. The duo are arguably two of the most influential drivers in the sport over the two decades, given the imprint that they have left on the sport on and off the track.

The pair were fiercely competitive on the track, as was evidenced by their legendary battles in championship fights during the 2010s. However, away from the track, Hamilton and Vettel had an immense amount of respect and even shared a laugh on occasion.

Such was the case during the 2019 post-race press conference in Monaco, where Lewis Hamilton finished on top ahead of Sebastian Vettel, but they were in good spirits after the race.

The German was serious in his demeanor whilst giving a response to a question regarding the tires in the 2019 season needing to be in a critical window, saying:

"I think it’s not a secret, by now, after six races, that these tyres this year seem a bit more critical to get exactly into that window,"

But the Brit could not help interrupt the flow of his rival and said:

"Phone call."

Vettel could not help but laugh and replied:

"Hang on. You’ve been giving the longest answers."

The then-Mercedes driver clarified his interruption and added:

"I wasn’t saying you’re talking too much. I just said we have a phone call. Do you remember that phone call we have to do?"

The Ferrari driver gave a wry smile and concluded:

"I remember. I will finish quickly,"
Sebastian Vettel retired at the end of the 2022 season, but has maintained his dynamic and respect with Lewis Hamilton.

Sebastian Vettel chimes in on Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari

Former Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel stated he could understand his ex-rival Lewis Hamilton's struggles at the Italian team in his first year at Maranello.

Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this year, the former Aston Martin driver said:

"Of course, I know that he has very high ambitions and very high expectations. So, at the minute, I know that he's probably not happy with himself, with how competitive he is. It sort of works on your mind, and he's obviously not the most successful driver by chance, but for many reasons.
"He's working, I believe, very hard to fix all those things and to get back the full capacity that he needs and requires on his driving race to a level that he's happy with."
Lewis Hamilton has struggled to match the pace of his current teammate Charles Leclerc in the first half of the 2025 season and has yet to finish on a podium in the main race, a feat that the latter has achieved five times already.

Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Edited by Devang Chauhan
