Who are the 5 F1 drivers taking Grid Penalty at 2022 F1 Italian GP?

The F1 grid penalties are back as many drivers are scheduled to receive them for the 2022 Italian GP. At this stage, as many as six drivers are scheduled to take grid penalties this weekend with expectations of others joining as well.

This comes as a bit of a surprise because just two races ago, as many as seven drivers took grid penalties at the 2022 F1 Belgian GP. We're seeing the same thing once again, just one race apart.

Compared to Spa, a track that is very conducive to overtakes, it's not easy to overtake around Monza, despite the long straights. With another jumbled grid in place for the 2022 F1 Italian GP, we might have a fun race in the offing this weekend.

So, who are the drivers taking grid penalties at Monza this weekend? Let's find out!

#1 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Lewis Hamilton is expected to start the race from the back of the grid. The Mercedes driver damaged his power unit in that 45G impact he received from the clash with Fernando Alonso at Spa. This will be the fourth power unit for the seven-time world champion and hence will relegate him to the back of the grid this weekend.

#2 Mick Schumacher (Haas F1)

In the case of Mick Schumacher, Haas has confirmed that the driver will be taking a grid penalty for fitting a new gearbox into the car.

#3 Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

Yuki Tsunoda will be picking up a 10-place grid penalty following his fifth reprimand of the year. The Japanese driver was reprimanded for the incident at Zandvoort where he first parked the car, then drove it to the pits, then went back out once more only to park his car with the differential issue again.

#4 Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

Valtteri Bottas will be taking on a new Ferrari power unit this weekend after the previous one burst into flames at the 2022 F1 Dutch GP. In what should explain the kind of reliability woes that Alfa Romeo is facing this season, this is the sixth power unit that will be fitted in the back of Bottas' car.

#5 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

There is still no confirmation of Carlos Sainz taking a new power unit. The Spaniard was scheduled to install the newly upgraded power unit that was fitted to the back of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari at Spa. Will Ferrari do it during its home race? Looking at the track layout at Monza and the upcoming races, there is a very high possibility of this happening.

Other possible candidates for grid penalties

Other candidates who might be joining the list of F1 drivers incurring grid penalties include Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso, and Alex Albon. At the 2022 F1 Belgian GP, it was Perez's Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen who took the power unit penalty. The Dutch driver, however, was able to negate the impact as he stormed his way through the field to win the race.

Similarly, Fernando Alonso's Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon also took a grid penalty at Spa. The French driver was able to make his way through the field as well and score solid points.

This might be the race where Alonso and Perez take their power unit penalties so that they have enough components to last the remainder of the F1 season.

