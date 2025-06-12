Who is Antonello Coletta? All about Fred Vasseur's potential successor at Ferrari

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur is speculated to be under pressure to lose his job as the team boss of the Italian outfit, owing to the poor start to the 2025 season. The Maranello-based outfit has had a tough start to the current campaign despite being P2 in the Constructors' Championship behind the leaders, McLaren.

Ad

In nine completed races and two Sprints thus far, the iconic F1 team has only scored three podiums, all courtesy of Charles Leclerc, while having a Sprint win in China and P3 in Miami, all achieved by Lewis Hamilton.

However, in terms of pure performance, the Prancing Horses have found themselves behind the world champions, McLaren, and battling for positions with Red Bull and Mercedes. Heading into the season, Vasseur had informed the fans that they had changed 99% of the car from its predecessor, which finished 18 points behind the Woking-based outfit in the title race last year.

Ad

Trending

Due to a sudden dip in performance, the Frenchman has found himself in hot water as the Italian media has reported that the 57-year-old could be out of a job at the end of the 2025 season if the situation does not improve in the coming months. Fred Vasseur's contract with the team ends after the 2025 season, with reports of a potential extension on the horizon.

Under his leadership, the Prancing Horses have brought in a whole heap of big names in the past two years, such as Hamilton, renowned engineers like Loic Serra, and deputy team principal Jérôme d'Ambrosio. Several media outlets have reported that Antonello Coletta could replace Fred Vasseur in the Ferrari F1 team.

Ad

All about Fred Vasseur's potential successor at Ferrari, Antonello Coletta

Antonello Coletta was born on 27 February 1967 in Rome and studied Economics and Business at La Sapienza University in the capital city. The Italian has been involved in the world of motorsport since the early 90s as the Sports Director for the Forti Corse team, which competed in Formula 3 and Formula 3000.

He subsequently moved to Alfa Romeo as their Sports Director in 1995 from a two-year stint in the same role at Peugeot. Coletta fulfilled his lifelong dream in 1997 when he joined Ferrari as the coordinator of Ferrari Challenge.

Ad

He was promoted to the team's Head of Corse Clienti department in 2004. In 2014, he was further given more responsibilities after being appointed the head of Scuderia Ferrari’s sporting activities, which included leading the Endurance and Corse Clienti projects.

Under his leadership, Ferrari experienced one of the greatest seasons in Motorsports as they registered a second consecutive victory at Le Mans and also won the 24 Hours of Daytona. The 2025 season has started on a positive note with Coletta proclaiming his desire to win "everything" this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More