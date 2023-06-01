Who is Ferrari star Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend? 5 things to know about Isabel Hernaez

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has been in a relationship with Isabel Hernaez for over seven years now.

Many F1 drivers keep their relationship status a secret and away from the media's prying eyes. In Sainz's case, though, it is somewhat in the middle. He and Isabel have never revealed or flaunted themselves on any social media posts. But they are frequently seen together in the paddock on various race weekends.

No one knows a lot about Carlos Sainz's girlfriend. Many fans out there would like to know at least a few things about her and take a peek into the Ferrari driver's love life. Hence, here are some of the general facts about Isabel Hernaez.

5 facts about Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Isabel Hernaez

#1 Hernaez has been with Carlos Sainz since 2017

It is almost certain that Isabel Hernaez has been with the Spanish F1 driver since 2017. However, the story of how they met remains hidden. It is possible that they could have been childhood friends from school or college, since both are from Madrid, Spain.

#2 She has studied bilingual journalism

After completing her schooling in Madrid, Hernaez went to college to study bilingual journalism. She describes herself as a journalist on most social media websites.

#3 She works as a press officer and fashion consultant and model

Since she has a degree in journalism, Hernaez works at Scalpers Company and Victoria Collection as a press officer. She essentially promotes both companies and has regularly worked with newspapers, social media, and advertising films.

Apart from this, she also has a keen eye for fashion and has been a consultant and a model for many brands.

#4 Isabel co-hosts a podcast

Even after working for two companies and modeling for fashion brands, she still squeezes time out to co-host a fashion podcast called Esta de Moda with Ari Cascon.

#5 Isabel loves to cook and bake

Of course, everyone has several hobbies. Though we don't see any pictures of her with Carlos Sainz on her Instagram account, she occasionally posts pictures of her eating or cooking various sweet delicacies.

Carlos Sainz humorously claims he does not have a girlfriend

Prior to the 2023 F1 Spanish GP, Carlos Sainz attended a special fan interaction session. During the session, he explained how he relaxes at home and spends time with his loved ones. However, he jokingly stated that he would be spending time with his girlfriend if he had one.

He said this in Spanish, which was later translated into English:

“When I’m at home, I take time to spend with my family, my dog, my girlfriend, if I have one.”

Though right after this statement, the fans and the event presenters had a good laugh, and even the Ferrari driver was seen smiling. However, several fans on social media were surprised. Since the couple have always kept their relationship a secret, only a few people know for certain whether they have broken up or are still together.

