Gianpiero Lambiase is the two-time reigning world champion, Max Verstappen's race engineer. Born in London, Lambiase began his F1 career in 2005 with Jordan until the team became Force India. He was Giancarlo Fisichella's performance engineer.

He also worked with Vitantonio Liuzzi, Paul di Resta, and Sergio Perez. He joined Red Bull in 2014 and worked with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. After the driver lost his seat after 23 Grand Prixes, Lambiase teamed up with Verstappen.

He was promoted to Red Bull's trackside engineer in 2022, and from then on, Gianpiero Lambiase has been an integral part of Max Verstappen's epic journey till now. The duo is known for their heated radio exchange and their friendship off the track.

Popularly known as "GP," he graduated from Cambridge University in acting and was a musician in an indie band.

A look into Gianpiero Lambiase and Max Verstappen's relationship

Gianpiero Lambiase and Max Verstappen

According to Motorsport-Total, a notable exchange during the 2023 Belgian F1 Grand Prix was when Verstappen and Lambiase had too many to and fros where it seemed Max didn't seem to want to stick to race strategy or listen to what Lambiase wanted to say.

Max has strayed from the racing strategy numerous times. Though that didn't impact the team's performance most of the time, and Max won the race, it was pretty frustrating for Lambiase. However, he has mentioned that he is slowly getting used to it.

Interestingly during the 2023 F1 Belgian GP, the two were at it again. But Max apologized to Lambiase after the race, and things were back to normal between them.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner commented on Max's relationship with Lambiase and said:

"Many race engineers would crumble under that pressure, and GP has the strength of character to deal with that. He deals with him firmly but fairly, and there's great respect between them. That comes out of a mutual trust that you must have with an engineer."

Horner said that Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase have a strong bond with a foundation established in friendship. However, the conversation between the two of them can confuse the 200 million people who listen to them.

Sometimes their exchanges get sparky on track. GP doesn't let go of things quickly, which might make Max feel awkward and guilty as Max doesn't hold on to emotions and incidents for long.

Talking about their sparky conversations, here is what the feisty heated radio communication looked like:

Lambiase told Verstappen:

"So don't forget, Max, use your head, please."

Verstappen, who wanted intel on Perez, demanded to know:

"Are we both doing it or what?"

To which Lambiase replied:

"You just follow my instruction."

Verstappen said:

"No, I want to know [if] both cars do it."

Lambiase cut him off:

"Max, please follow my instruction and trust it. Thank you."