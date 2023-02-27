'Just watch!': Max Verstappen reveals his bet with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase

Max Verstappen revealed the details of a bet he had with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase ahead of the RB19 shakedown at Silverstone. The Dutchman made a bet with Lambiase, claiming that he would be able to enter the first corner at full throttle in the brand-new Red Bull car.

Teams are allowed 100km runs on allotted filming days, giving drivers the first taste of the new cars. Verstappen was confident that he'd be able to enter the first corner at full throttle, despite Lambiase claiming that this would not be possible in the icy conditions.

Speaking to the media, Max Verstappen said about his bet with Lambiase:

"It was very cold and the track was still a bit frozen and you could see that salt had been spread. We drove a few laps in a normal [road] car, and then I said to my engineer [Gianpiero Lambiase]: 'I think I should be full throttle from the very first corner.' He said: 'No, no, you can't.' I replied: 'Just watch!' Then I went out and felt [how the car handles] for a moment and thought 'that feels good,' then I immediately went full throttle through the corner."

Max Verstappen lauded by his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase

Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase has acknowledged that the Dutchman is really easy to work with. Lambiase, also known as GP, has played a crucial role in helping the 25-year-old become the formidable driver he is today.

Max Verstappen himself has claimed in the past that he can't see himself in the sport without Lambiase, who works behind the scenes. Lambiase is the man who gives the Red Bull driver all the information and data he needs.

Lambiase claims the two-time world champion has the perfect mix of an analytical yet natural feel for racing. He explained in the Red Bulletin Heroes Verstappen Edition magazine:

“The relationship between a driver and a race engineer is based on mutual trust. The more direct a driver is, the more he trusts the team. My experience is that if a driver stops giving his honest opinion about the car and starts circling it, the results get worse. Max is direct, but so am I. That makes working with him very open, honest, and easy.”

Lambiase continued:

“Some drivers want to get to the bottom of the data, while others don't want to be involved at all. And then there's Max. He explains very precisely where he can push the car to the limit and what exactly he needs to drive faster.

Only time will tell whether GP can help Verstappen win his third consecutive title in the sport against rivals like Ferrari and Mercedes.

