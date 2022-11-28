Who is the highest-paid F1 driver in 2022? Top 10 earners in the sport revealed

F1 is a popular sport across the globe with huge viewership and significant revenue streams. The sport earned over $750 million in revenue in 2022. Understandably, F1 drivers have huge salaries.

Forbes has now estimated the salaries and additional bonuses of the 2022 F1 drivers. Based on their data, here are the highest-paid drivers from this season.

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2022

#1 Max Verstappen - $40 million salary, $20 million bonus

The most lucrative contract in the sport belongs to Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen. With the Dutchman having claimed back-to-back championships, it comes as no surprise. Riding on recent success, both he and his team will be looking to continue their relationship for years to come.

#2 Lewis Hamilton - $55 million salary

For a 7-time World Champion, a salary as high as Lewis Hamilton's is to be expected.

Hamilton and the Silver Arrows have always been a combination to fear. The Briton will now be looking to extend his contract with Mercedes beyond 2023.

#3 Fernando Alonso - $30 million salary

Although the two-time champion finished 9th in the championship this season, he continues to demonstrate brilliance even at his advancing age. His Alpine contract came to an end in 2022, however, and he will be driving for Aston Martin in 2023.

#4 Sergio Perez - $10 million salary, $16 million bonus

Sergio Perez has been in incredible form lately. He has been an integral part of Red Bull's success and the Mexican will be looking to rise further up the order next season.

#5 Charles Leclerc - $12 million salary, $11 million bonus

Charles Leclerc's performances have warranted him a very lucrative contract. His current form could take him up the list rather rapidly.

Ferrari and Leclerc will be looking to continue their relationship for years to come, with the team being by the Monegasque's side throughout his junior career and now his senior F1 career.

The following drivers make up the rest of the list for F1's top earners in 2022:

#6 Sebastian Vettel - $15 million salary, $2 million bonus

#7 Daniel Ricciardo - $15 million salary, $2 million bonus

#8 Carlos Sainz - $8 million salary, $7 million bonus

#9 Lando Norris - $5 million salary, $6 million bonus

#10 George Russell - $3 million salary, $7 million bonus

F1 champion Max Verstappen "perfect throughout the season"

Max Verstappen and Red Bull ended the 2022 F1 season in style, winning both the Drivers' and Constructors' championships respectively. Team boss Christian Horner feels the Dutchman was near perfect in what was one of the most dominant seasons by any driver.

Speaking to Motorsport, Horner said:

“There’s been years of domination with Mercedes, but I think as an individual driver, probably yes. He’s won the most grands prix in a year now, within 22 races. On top of that, he’s won two sprint races, and he’s not won all of them from pole position.”

He added:

“He’s had to fight and race for a lot of those victories. I think when we look back at the end of the year, it is an absolutely outstanding year that Max has driven. He hasn’t put a wheel wrong. He’s been perfect throughout the season. It’s incredible the level of consistency that he’s been able to achieve.”

Verstappen won a record 15 races this season and wrapped up his second driver's title with four races to go, displaying the dominant form he has been throughout 2022.

