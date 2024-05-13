Who are the latest Ferrari signings Loic Serra and Jerome D'Ambrosio? All you need to know about the former Mercedes staff 

Scuderia Ferrari has announced the signing of two key personnel, Loic Serra and Jerome D'Ambrosio. Both are set to join the 'Scarlet Red' outfit in October this year after six months of gardening leave at the Mercedes-AMG F1 team.

Serra currently serves as the Performance Director at Mercedes. He started his career as a quality engineer at Michelin before joining the Sauber F1 team as a suspension engineer.

In 2010, Loic Serra was presented with an opportunity to join the then-new Mercedes-AMG F1 team under the leadership of Ross Brawn. He was promoted to the role of Performance Director in 2019 at the Brackley-based outfit.

Meanwhile, Jerome D'Ambrosio started his journey as a professional racing driver for Marussia Virgin Racing and Lotus in Formula 1 in 2011 and 2012 respectively. He was also a part of Dragon Racing and Mahindra Racing in Formula E from 2014 to 2020.

Post his stint as a racing driver, Jerome joined as a Deputy Team Principal at ROKiT Venturi Racing, taking his first step into a management role. He joined Mercedes as the Driver Development Director in 2023 and temporarily stepped into the role of Team Principal, substituting Toto Wolff for a while.

With Fred Vasseur at the helm, Ferrari is gaining crucial talent from their competitors

Under the leadership of Fred Vasseur, Scuderia Ferrari continues to add key members to their squad, further strengthening the team. Loic Serra is set to join as the Head of Chassis Performance Engineering while Jerome D'Ambrosio will serve as the new Deputy Team Principal.

The former will be responsible for all engineering-related activities and report to the Technical Director Enrico Cardile. At the same time, the latter will oversee young talents in the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and will report directly to Fred Vasseur.

The Maranello-based team announced their arrival on X (formerly Twitter):

Both Loic and Jerome are well aware of the responsibilities of their respective new roles and have extensive work experience doing similar jobs with the 'Silver Arrows.' They are expected to help Ferrari win more races and eventually championships as the years progress.

Apart from the duo, Ferrari has also managed to rope in Mercedes' star driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton earlier this year. The Briton is set to join next season and will drive for the 'Prancing Horse' alongside Charles Leclerc.