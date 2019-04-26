F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Why Baku is a must win for Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

We are already in the fourth race of 2019 season and Ferrari is yet to score a victory, and in fact, the last time Ferrari won a race was back in 2018 at Austin when Kimi Räikkönen took the victory after a sensational drive. Charles Leclerc did came close to victory at Bahrain, but a power failure stripped him off a potential victory.

Ferrari has the advantage on straights but they are pretty much equal in corners, because of which they have an upper hand this weekend. An astonishing fact is that Mercedes has managed to outperform Ferrari when it matters the most and has been the perfect team which has ticked all the boxes whether it's the pit-stops or driver management.

Talking about Sebastian Vettel, his last victory came back at Belgium, when he made that outstanding move on Kemmel Straight to take victory over arch rival Lewis Hamilton. It's not rocket science that Vettel is hungry for victory, but unlike Hamilton, Vettel's pace seems missing and he is making rookie mistakes- for instance the odd spins and cracking under pressure.

Vettel in China

The pressure of performing now is even more with his team-mate impressing team management with every race, even though team principal clearly stated that Vettel still holds the primary driver position in the team. Sebastian Vettel has admitted that he has done silly driving errors and he is feeling confident that he will have a good weekend.

In an interview, he said:

"I think we have a very strong package and I’m confident if we can get it in the right place then we should be able to show that and give the others a very, very hard time. I’m not thinking that it all depends on one single moment.”

Vettel seemed confident when asked if the title fight is still possible, to which he replied that he has the absolute belief that he can be World Champion. A victory in Baku will not only give him the valuable 25 points, but also a moral boost which he needs a lot in the midst of so much criticism.