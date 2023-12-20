Why is Charles Leclerc called Lord Perceval?

Quirky nicknames often go hand-in-hand with Formula One drivers. From Kimi Raikkonen's "The Iceman" to Daniel Ricciardo's "Honey Badger," oftentimes a driver stands out among others thanks to their nickname.

One such moniker on the grid at the moment is none other than that of Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque driver often goes by the name "Lord Perceval."

What is the origin of this peculiar nickname? How did the 26-year-old come to be known "Lord Perceval"? Follow along as we explore the details.

After making his debut for Sauber in the 2018 season, Charles Leclerc returned to his childhood team, Ferrari, in 2019. He drove alongside four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel for the first season, and was awarded a five-year contract by the Italian team upon impressing in his first season.

After parting ways with Vettel, Ferrari signed McLaren driver Carlos Sainz to pair with Leclerc, and the duo continue to pilot both Ferrari vehicles on the grid. It was in fact Sainz who assigned this nickname to Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc's full name is Charles Marc erve Perceval Leclerc. However, this was not common knowledge to Sainz. The Spaniard found out about it when he and Leclerc were participating in a game called "Two Truths and a Lie" during Ferrari's C Square Challenge - Round 1 in March 2021.

It was during this episode when Leclerc uttered his full name before cautioning:

"It’s not that much more easier. Charles Marc Herve Perceval Leclerc."

Sainz was astonished upon the revelation. He yelled out:

"Perceval!?"

Sainz believed that the name was too "lord-esque," and thus christened Leclerc "Lord Perceval." The name has stuck around as fans now love to call the fan-favorite superstar by this peculiar nickname.

Carlos Sainz mentios Charles Leclerc's nickname once again in 2023

The camaraderie between Leclerc and Sainz was further highlighted during the unveiling of Ferrari's 2023 livery at their in-house test track, Fiorano, in February this year. After the jam-packed launch event, Leclerc and Sainz were granted the opportunity to drive the brand-new SF-23.

In a light-hearted moment captured by Sky Sports F1, Sainz addressed Leclerc as "Lord Perceval" once again and inquired about the car's performance, asking:

“Lord Perceval, how is the car? Do you like it?”

Leclerc, who was visibly jubilant whilst driving the car, responded with a request:

“Hello mate! Can I do one more lap?”

His request was denied as Sainz stated:

“No, no, no – box, box, box, box, box, it’s my turn! It’s my turn.”

Whilst their long-term future as the Ferrari duo might be uncertain, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will return to the grid once again in 2024.