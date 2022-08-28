Why is Daniel Ricciardo loved by every F1 driver?

Daniel Ricciardo's likeability is no secret. The 'Honey Badger' is everyone's favorite, with no team, driver, or fan disliking him for the slightest of reasons. This comes despite acknowledging Ricciardo's shocking career shifts, leaving even teams like Red Bull in jeopardy.

Despite all his jumps and decision-making throughout the years, fans have only supported the Australian. And even now, when the driver is under massive stress with no confirmed F1 seat for next year, the community has assembled to support their beloved driver. The 33-year-old Perthian is at an all-time career low and is rumored to be replaced by his compatriot Oscar Piastri at McLaren.

Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow I didn’t know how much I loved Formula One until I started watching #DrivetoSurvive , now I can’t get enough of it or of @DanielRicciardo. I didn’t know how much I loved Formula One until I started watching #DrivetoSurvive, now I can’t get enough of it or of @DanielRicciardo. https://t.co/cVCa1iERKS

It is no surprise that Daniel Ricciardo's friendly, delightful and cheerful behavior has made him a mega hit with the crowds. The 8-time Grand Prix winner is one of the most popular drivers on the grid, comparable to the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. He has even made appearances on The Ellen Show and other late-night talk shows, representing F1.

Garnering love and attention from all over the globe, Ricciardo is also respected amongst his peers. From being the biggest fan of Pierre Gasly's name to pushing Lewis Hamilton to do a shoey, it seems like even drivers can't say no to the Australian. So let's dive deeper into why Ricciardo is so well-liked by his fellow F1 drivers.

#1 Daniel Ricciardo is one of the friendliest drivers on the grid

Daniel Ricciardo has always been very secure in his driving skills. No wonder he was selected to race for one of the finest teams in F1: Red Bull Racing. That, however, never brought any hint of arrogance or attitude to the driver's mentality. When the opportunity came to help out his much younger teammate Max Verstappen, he did that too.

Even when Ricciardo and Verstappen shared an on-track rivalry, they were incredibly friendly and nice to each other. Their friendship became one of the biggest talking points in the sport, with many hailing it as rare and pure. Fans still never miss a chance to catch their camaraderie.

#2 Daniel Ricciardo is one of the finest drivers to have graced F1

Please don't forget that Daniel Ricciardo is the same man who beat the four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel, in equal machinery. The Australian was immediately showered with praise, with many hailing him as a future world champion. Further, his iconic late-braking, overtaking, and pure pace in a fast car are unforgettable.

Formula 1 @F1



The lowest grid slot for a winner since Alonso won Europe 2012 from P11



#F1FastFact Daniel Ricciardo's 2017 win in Baku came from P10 on the gridThe lowest grid slot for a winner since Alonso won Europe 2012 from P11 Daniel Ricciardo's 2017 win in Baku came from P10 on the grid 💪The lowest grid slot for a winner since Alonso won Europe 2012 from P11#F1FastFact https://t.co/11JN5lwjgy

This is what Ricciardo's peer Vettel was reported as saying after McLaren's split was announced:

“Maybe I have too much empathy for a Formula 1 driver but I was very saddened hearing what’s going to happen to Daniel. I think it’s a very, very difficult situation to be in. I think he’s still one of the best drivers. I raced against him, I had the pleasure to race against him, and the not-so-pleasurable side of getting beaten by him years ago, and I still think he has very, very much to offer. I think, in this regard and I don’t know the details, but I guess McLaren failed to extract the potential that he has. It’s sad to see that he’s been put in a difficult position, but I wish him all the best. I’m sure that, ultimately, the talent he has and the qualities he has will shine through.”

If a four-time world champion could be reciting heaps of praise for Ricciardo, then he must've had an impact on the entire driving community.

#3 Daniel Ricciardo is an F1 idol for several new drivers

If we assess the current grid, we'll realize that many drivers are much younger than Daniel Ricciardo. This means that all these youngsters grew up watching the Australian and probably even cheering him on from their sofa seats. For example, his teammate Lando Norris posted a wholesome and emotional post for the driver after his split with McLaren was announced.

Drivers like George Russell, Gasly, Hamilton, Esteban Ocon, and many others are often seen chatting with the Aussie or including him in their social media posts. Moreover, Ricciardo is possibly one of the only drivers who does not criticize or butt heads with anyone else on the grid. Hence, none of the drivers ever spoke ill of the Honey Badger, with the newer generation always acknowledging his talent and looking up to him.

Without a doubt, Ricciardo is one of the most positive representatives for the motorsport world, gaining a massive following and raking in humongous fan bases that love the driver to bits. Further, he is well-respected and genuinely liked by his peers who only support him and lift his morale. The paddock will surely miss the light-heartedness, fun, positivity, and laughter that Ricciardo brings to F1 if he is left without a seat next year.

