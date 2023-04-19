Why does Daniel Ricciardo perform the shoey celebration on the podium?

Daniel Ricciardo's signature 'shoey' celebration has been one of a kind in the history of Formula 1. But as he revealed earlier, it's not something that he has invented.

The shoey is basically Daniel Ricciardo drinking beer out of his shoes after winning a race as a celebration on the podium. Although it feels like something he has invented, as he revealed back in 2016, it is actually something related to Australia. During a press conference for the Singapore GP back in 2016, he was asked about the celebration and revealed that it was inspired by a few Aussie lads.

"It basically comes from a few Aussies called the Mad Hueys. They basically travel the world fishing and surfing and they like to drink a lot of beer - so that's where the shoey began."

The shoey wasn't limited to Formula 1 in the world of motorsports. MotoGP drivers such as Jack Miller did a similar celebration back in the day. Ricciardo mentioned him and also Valentino Rossi, who joined in for the rather quirky celebration.

"Jack Miller knows some of the Huey guys so when he got his [MotoGP] win in Assen, I suspected he was going to do it. I just thought I'd keep the Australian tradition going. I saw Valentino [Rossi]'s now got in on the act."

"It's just a bit of fun and everyone's enjoying it."

Daniel Ricciardo on how the shoey 'tastes'

During the same press conference, Valtteri Bottas, who was racing for Williams at the time, asked Daniel Ricciardo how the shoey tastes. The Australian had an interesting reply.

"If the sparkling wine is cold, then it tastes good. If it's warm, then you might get the sweat through it but the cold taste kills the bad stuff... so it's delicious."

Ricciardo's most recent shoey was after the Italian Grand Prix in 2021 when he brought his McLaren to an unexpected victory. Now that he is off the main grid, it is unlikely that he will get another chance to celebrate the same.

But with what is being thought, he might get a chance to be back on the grid (through Red Bull, since he's serving as their third driver this season). Maybe F1 will witness another one of his signature celebrations.

