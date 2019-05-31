Why former Renault boss Flavio Briatore can help rescue Ferrari

Charanjot Singh

Former Renault boss Flavio Briatore has been linked with a return, with Ferrari

Something Autosport touched on succinctly recently - and rightly so - was that Ferrari needed immediate attention, but not related to their car. It was related to the team's operations, which were below par throughout the season.

In Australia for example, they missed a golden opportunity to score a point for the fastest lap when they didn't pit Charles Leclerc. Similar incidents, including the delayed team orders in China and Spain cost them dearly in the fight against Max Verstappen and not leaving Charles out for an extra lap in Q1 at Monaco.

It's becoming increasingly evident that Mattia Binnotto is a man overwhelmed with the role of team principal and heading the technical side. Ferrari made a blunder in firing Maurizio Arrivabene, as it has left Binnotto stuck doing two jobs for the price of one.

Helmut Marko has often acted as a father figure in the Red Bull garage

At this stage, Ferrari need someone of authority, charisma and ultimately who knows how to get things done. Similar to the role that Helmut Marko does for Red Bull - he shields Christian Horner and Adrian Newey, allowing them do their respective jobs.

Or alternatively, someone like the late great Niki Lauda, who commanded respect at Mercedes and made life easy for Toto Wolff.

Flavio has been there and done that in Formula One

At this point, you can't help but think whether Flavio Briatore is too bad a choice? Sure, he has a dark past attached to him - but in all honesty, so did those previously under him who have returned to the paddock, assuming important roles elsewhere.

Flavio possesses the ability to be the guy who knows how to win and he could prove a valuable mentor for Leclerc, just like he was for two of F1's biggest legends in Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso.

"No, no and no, I would never have made that mistake, not even my son would do it. Monte-Carlo is a track that changes in seconds, speed increases, so we have to keep the drivers out." - Flavio on Ferrari's recent error in Monaco.

On his watch, that incident probably wouldn't have happened. Remembered as a villain by many in Formula One, this could prove his ticket to redemption, at a stage where Ferrari need someone like him to get themselves back on track. Could this be a marriage made in heaven? You have to assess the options and ask, why not?